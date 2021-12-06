Tatá Werneck receives support from Anitta after a fight with Fiuk

Anitta was invited to participate again in “Lady Night”, a program presented by Tatá Werneck on Multishow, days after the largely negative repercussions of the interview with the singer and ex-BBB Fiuk.

Through Twitter, the funkeira warned: “I’m coming back to Brazil right away… I want to go on your show again, Tatá. It’s always great fun. I felt ‘wonderful’ when I went. Always great. I want more!”, she wrote .

This morning, the comedian insisted on replicating Anitta’s message: “I love you! Accessible muse, polyglot”, she replied, always in a good mood.

understand the case

Fiuk’s participation in “Lady Night” aired last week, but controversy had been going on backstage since September, when it was recorded: several speculations about an unease between the two circulated on social networks, and were confirmed with the exhibition.

Fiuk had posted a video on Instagram saying that everything was right between the two of them, and that Tatá Werneck had sent him a message apologizing. He also added: “We had arranged some things before the show, written a script and such. So, at the time of live, normal, a little bit of the script came out, some questions came that we hadn’t agreed on.”

The information, however, was denied by the show’s host, who said she does not make prearranged scripts with the guests. “For anyone who might interest: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain frames and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Period. The only frame I match is “the pie with climão” I made last season,” she wrote on Twitter last night.

Tatá even went into more details about the program when he rebutted a fan of the singer, who accused her of “feeding hatred” against him. “Feeding? I’m really upset now! Because he told a lie in the stories. I was doing everything to protect him. Everything! If the fight hadn’t leaked, I would have taken everything away! But as it leaked, I left only that, to you think it was just that,” he wrote.

She also responded to another fan stating that she wanted to “protect” Fiuk, but had no choice but to give her version of the facts in the face of the ex-BBB’s comments. “I wanted to protect him. But when he says something that didn’t happen he forces me to defend myself. I don’t want to be attacked. But I don’t want lies either.”

According to Tatá, Fiuk was warned that she would talk about BBB, cigarettes and Juliette, the themes that caused discomfort in the program.

Shortly after, the singer sent an indirect to the presenter on social networks, rebutting the accusations. In a video, published in Instagram stories, Fiuk says he can even be considered “annoying”, but not “a liar”.