Tax Liability and the Cost of Debt – Economics

The approval of the Ceiling PEC, in 2016, started a simultaneous reduction of the real neutral interest rate and the implicit interest rate of the gross debt, which is the quotient between interest paid in one year and the debt stock. The implied rate dropped from 16% in 2016 to 7% in 2021.

One of the most harmful consequences of the destruction of the fiscal anchor was the increase in the interest rate and the drop in economic growth. The breaking of the spending ceiling rule generated risk premiums that depreciated the real, initiating an inflationary surge and raising rates in the long end of the yield curve. THE inflation taller forced the central bank to react with successive increases in the basic interest rate, which spread to the short branch of the interest curve, but due to the risk premium arising from fiscal indiscipline, it increased rates in its long branch even more.

Currently, interest rates on all operations, from one to ten years, are close to 12% per year. In Brazil, gross public debt (Treasury plus repo) has an average maturity of around 3 years, which means that in 2022 the government will have to roll over just over 30% of the debt. In other words, in 2022 bonds that currently pay an average of 7% a year will have to be replaced by bonds that pay 12% a year.

An account “on the back of an envelope” shows that, with a null primary result, the rollover of debt maturing in 2022 will raise the debt interest rate by 1.5 percentage points. If nothing else is done to lower risks, in two years this rate will have increased by more than 3 percentage points, returning to close to the level before the approval of the spending ceiling.

A more serious mistake would be to increase spending even more to stimulate the economy. Higher spending raises the primary deficit, with higher risk premiums, depreciating the real and raising inflation. The Central Bank would have to further increase the Selic rate, which, due to the risk premium, would be accompanied by an increase in all rates, in the short and long branches of the interest curve.

Higher interest rates reduce the growth rate and worsen debt dynamics, further raising risk premiums. A vicious circle is created that can only be broken with a return to fiscal discipline. But how is it possible to have fiscal discipline when, in order to approve transfers to those in need, deputies demand that the government increase the rapporteur’s amendments and other primary expenditures?

*EX-PRESIDENT OF BC AND PARTNER OF AC PASTORE AND ASSOCIATES