ten ways to keep your mind young

As we turn years, our body get old, but ours brain it also ages. So, with age, the brain changes and brain function changes alongside it.

Many people, when they get old, reach cognitive impairment. Furthermore, this type of disease is the most dreaded disease in aging.



Cognitive impairment and other more serious illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease are not inevitable. However, the risk to suffer them can be reduced training brain function.

Below, we’ll look at twelve tips that Harvard Health experts propose to help maintain brain function longer.

get mental stimulation

According to experts at Harvard Health, scientists have discovered, through research on mice and humans, that brain activities stimulate new connections between nerve cells.

In addition, they also concluded that stimulating the mind can help the brain to generate new cells, develop neuronal plasticity and build a functional reserve that provides protection against future cell loss.



In this way, any activity that stimulates the mind can help strengthen the brain. It is advisable to read, try out mental gymnastics, or bet on puzzles or math problems. It is also advisable to draw, paint and make other crafts.

practice physical exercise

Research shows that the use From muscles of the body can help the mind to keep better. Specifically, one study ensures that exercising animals regularly increase the number of tiny blood vessels that carry blood, which is rich in oxygen and belongs to the region of the brain responsible for thinking.

In addition, exercise too stimulates the development of new nerve cells and it increases connections between brain cells so that more efficient, plastic and adaptable brains are created, which translates into better performance.

Finally, physical activity lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol levels, helps balance blood sugar, and reduces mental stress, making it beneficial to the brain.

eat a good diet

An balanced diet it can help both our body and our mind.

People who take a mediterranean diet, which prioritize fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, unsaturated oils such as olive oil and vegetable sources of protein, are less likely to develop cognitive impairment and dementia.

improve blood pressure

Having high blood pressure in middle age increases the risk of cognitive impairment in old age.

Therefore, change the lifestyle can help improve high blood pressure, benefiting the brain during aging.



To do this, it’s important to maintain good weight, exercise regularly, limit alcohol consumption, reduce stress, and eat a balanced diet.

Improve blood sugar levels

Diabetes is an important risk factor for insanityTherefore, preventing it is necessary to reduce, in the future, the risk of cognitive impairment.

Reduce bad cholesterol levels

have high levels of LDL cholesterol, known as bad cholesterol, is associated with a increased risk of dementia.

So eating a good diet, exercising, controlling your weight, and avoiding tobacco will go a long way toward improving your cholesterol levels, according to experts at Harvard Health.



avoid tobacco and alcohol

It is important to avoid tobacco in all its forms, as well as to stop drinking excessively. If you want to drink alcohol, this should always be done in moderate doses.

taking care of emotions

Anxious, depressed, sleep-deprived, or exhausted people tend to score low on cognitive function tests.

Being emotionally ill need not necessarily indicate an increased risk of cognitive deterioration in old age. Nonetheless, good mental health and restful sleep they are certainly important goals.

protect your head

brain injuries moderate to severe, even without diagnosed concussions, increase the risk of cognitive deterioration, so it is important to prevent them.

Build good and strong social relationships

Finally, Harvard Health advises to establish strong social ties with other people, as having good social relationships with friends is associated with a lower risk of dementia in old age, as well as lower blood pressure and longer life expectancy.

