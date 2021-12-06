Tesla’s car invades ocean and drives audiences crazy

A Tesla Model 3 was spotted invading the ocean on a beach and was apparently left intact, much to the delight of the local audience.

The video posted on the Wu Wa YouTube channel has more than 100,000 views and several comments with people surprised by the performance of the 100% electric vehicle.

Watch the video titled “Tesla’s Incredible Performance”:

Wu Wa often takes aerial images of Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, China. It is not known, however, if the owner of the channel is an employee or a fan of Elon Musk’s company.

Tesla Model S Plaid, the fastest car in the world, became ‘submarine’ and crosses tank intact

On his Chillin’ With Chet channel, the youtuber who answers for Uncle Chet walked through a test tank like those made for off-road vehicles with a Tesla Model S Plaid – none other than the fastest car in the world (in acceleration). The “Underwater Tesla” was two fingers away from being covered in one piece.

And it went through relatively few adaptations to accomplish the feat. Electric cars, after all, are in some ways better than conventional ways to get through water: without exhaust, the engines can’t be flooded, so you don’t need a snorkel. The electrical part is already protected from the environment (as it is with conventional cars) – after all, no one wants to see their car short-circuited when crossing a puddle.

Basically, the adaptation was having the cabin been protected because, unlike off-road vehicles, it’s not meant to be flooded. And, in fact, protection turned out to be a problem. The Model S Plaid only sank after having its seats exchanged for 3,175 kg of weightlifting weights, acting as ballast. This brought its total weight to 5,897 kg.

The submarine Tesla didn’t want to sink

Even at that weight, the front was still floating uncontrollably. Even the initial idea of ​​protecting the front compartment was abandoned. A proverbial stiletto ripped through the plastic and allowed water to flood the front, with no effect on the vehicle.

All that done, Chet got his supercar carefully into the water and, well… crossed over. Here it is:

The Tesla’s submarine protection was not perfect and a little water came in through the door. In the end, the Model S accused problems of “water damage” and refused to function. But it was a day, drying naturally and it was brand new, according to Chet.

The Plaid S is probably all about success: Tesla’s most powerful vehicle (up to the Plaid S Plus?) has 1,020 horsepower. That’s enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds, which makes it beat hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron (0 to 100 in 2.4 s) in this regard, albeit at its final speed be “modest” 322 km/h (against 439 km/h for the Chiron; but who still cares passing 300?).

And that at the cost of a fraction of a hypercar. The Chiron sells for at least €3.2m ($3.7m). The Model S Plaid comes out for the “poor” of US$ 130 thousand (in practice, it came for R$ 1 million here).

