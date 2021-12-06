Thales Bretas gets emotional when he throws Paulo Gustavo’s ashes in New York | celebrities



Widow of Paulo Gustavo, Thales Bretas reproduction

Rio – Thales Bretas traveled to New York, in the United States, to dump Paulo Gustavo’s ashes. Last Saturday (4), seven months after the actor’s death from complications at Covid-19, the doctor posted a video on Instagram in which he appeared throwing ashes into the air near a river.

Among the friends who accompanied the dermatologist was actor Marcus Majella. The artist had known Paulo Gustavo for a long time and often shared the stages and cameras with the comedian.

“So good to have you around, even if distant, to feel you in each place, in each friend, in each love spread around the world. Today the world completes 7 months without your physical presence, but you will never be absent. Never again. And now, forever in NY too. It was very beautiful, the day was more colorful when he welcomed you. Thank you, friends, for making my day and our trip so special,” wrote Thales Bretas on Instagram.

Paulo Gustavo died of complications from Covid-19 after spending months in a private hospital in Rio de Janeiro. He was 42 years old and left her husband, doctor Thales Bretas, and twin sons Gael and Romeu.

