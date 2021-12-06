Thales Bretas, husband of Paulo Gustavo, throws the comedian’s ashes in a park in New York | Pop & Art

Along with friends, Thales Bretas, husband of comedian Paulo Gustavo, threw the actor’s ashes in the Little Island public park, on the Hudson River, in New York City.

Paulo Gustavo, creator of the unforgettable Dona Hermínia, died in May, aged 42, a victim of Covid-19.

“So good to have you around, even if you are far away… I feel you in each place, in each friend, in each love spread around the world! Today the world completes 7 months without your physical presence, but you will never be absent! Never again. And now, forever in NY too. It was very beautiful… the day was more colorful when he received you!”, said Bretas, on Instagram.

In the post, he also thanked the friends present, such as comedian Marcus Majella.

‘MY MOTHER IS A PIECE’: how the actor conquered Brazil

how the actor conquered Brazil Niterói wins statues by Paulo Gustavo and Dona Hermínia on the 448th anniversary

With an accessible style of humor, based on familiar and everyday scenes, Paulo Gustavo conquered Brazil and had a trajectory of enormous success, in productions such as the blockbuster “My mother is a play: O Filme” (2013), which yielded two sequels. Released in 2019, the most recent feature of the triology became the comedy with the largest audience in the history of national cinema.

Together, the three films in “My mother is a play” sold more than 26 million tickets between 2013 and 2020.

The third film had the highest revenue in the history of Brazilian cinema, with R$ 182 million at the box office.

In addition to the success of Dona Hermínia, the actor stood out for the films “My life on Mars” (2018) and “Men are from Mars… and that’s where I’m going” (2014), in which he starred with the actress and friend Monica Martelli. He played the character Hannibal in both comedies.

1 of 1 Thales Bretas throws Paulo Gustavo’s ashes in NY — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Thales Bretas throws Paulo Gustavo’s ashes in NY — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to her husband, Paulo left behind two small children, Gael and Romeu, in addition to her father, Júlio Marcos, her sister, Juliana Amaral, and her mother, Déa Lúcia Amaral, who inspired Dona Hermínia’s upbringing.