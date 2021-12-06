Thales Bretas plays Paulo Gustavo’s ashes in New York

Thales Bretas took advantage of his passage through New York, in the United States, and decided to honor Paulo Gustavo. Last Saturday (4), the dermatologist played the ashes from the comedian in town he loved so much. The gesture was a way found by the widower to honor him. The actor Marcus Majella, Paulo’s great partner, was also present.

READ MORE:

“So good to have you around, even if you are far away… to feel you in each place, in each friend, in each love spread around the world! Today the world completes 7 months without your physical presence, but you will never be absent! Never. And now, forever in NY too. It was very beautiful… the day was more colorful when he received you”, he wrote Thales in your publication. See the video:

Paulo Gustavo died on the day may 4th after spending 50 days in hospital due to complications in the Covid-19.

Senate approves the Paulo Gustavo Law

O Senate approved last Wednesday (24) the Paulo Gustavo Law, a project that aims to pass on about 3.8 billion in federal resources for the cultural sector after the difficulties encountered by this group of professionals during the pandemic. After all, for over a year we had concerts, festivals, theaters and cinemas closed due to the Covid-19.

Despite the approval, the text will still be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and if it actually becomes law, the promised money will be transferred to the governments of states, municipalities and the Federal District. The aim is for each ruler to control the division of money.

Also according to the proposal, the transfer of resources by the Unity it must take place no later than 90 days after publication of the law. Of the BRL 3.8 billion, BRL 2.79 billion must be intended for audiovisual sector actions. BRL 1.06 billion will be for emergency actions in the cultural sector through public notices, public calls or other forms of simplified public selection.

It is worth noting that the Paulo Gustavo Law was named in honor of the actor. Paulo Gustavo, who, unfortunately, was one of the victims of Covid-19 here in Brazil. The proposal is authored by the senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA)

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!