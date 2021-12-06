Thaynara OG discards back with Gustavo Mioto: “Not this time”

Thaynara OG was one of the guests at the inauguration of Tobo Musik, a new toy at Beach Park, in Fortaleza (CE). The influencer spoke with the column Leo Dias about the end of the relationship with Gustavo Mioto and guaranteed that, now, there is no turning back.

“This time there’s no going back, but he was part of my life, if I find him somewhere, I’ll talk to him. At the moment we are out of contact, but from time to time I speak to his mother. I have great affection for everyone in the family”.

Asked how her heart was, Thaynara was discreet. He limited himself to saying that he is still happy.

Thay has been attending Beach Park since she was little and considers the place to be Disney in Brazil:

“Since I was six I have been coming here with my family. It’s our Disney. Being here with an Alok concert is even more special.”

