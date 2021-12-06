Thaynara OG discards back with Gustavo Mioto: “Not this time”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 32 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Thaynara OG discards back with Gustavo Mioto: “Not this time” 0 Views

Thaynara OG was one of the guests at the inauguration of Tobo Musik, a new toy at Beach Park, in Fortaleza (CE). The influencer spoke with the column Leo Dias about the end of the relationship with Gustavo Mioto and guaranteed that, now, there is no turning back.

“This time there’s no going back, but he was part of my life, if I find him somewhere, I’ll talk to him. At the moment we are out of contact, but from time to time I speak to his mother. I have great affection for everyone in the family”.

thaynara ogthaynara og 4

Influencer has nearly 5 million followers on InstagramReproduction/Instagram

Thaynara OG and singer Gustavo MiotoThaynara-OG-e-Gustavo-Mioto1

Thaynara OG and Gustavo Mioto @kayosousa/Instagram

thaynara-og-e-gustavo-mioto

Thaynara OG and Gustavo Mioto Leo Franco / AgNews

Thaynara OGthaynaraog_118872232_351931822616957_562887231128409652_n

The influencer had never posted bikini photos on social mediaReproduction/Instagram

0

Asked how her heart was, Thaynara was discreet. He limited himself to saying that he is still happy.

Thay has been attending Beach Park since she was little and considers the place to be Disney in Brazil:

“Since I was six I have been coming here with my family. It’s our Disney. Being here with an Alok concert is even more special.”

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

DJ Ivis’s presence at a show makes Luiz Bacci criticize Wesley Safadão

The Girl VIP took place this Saturday (4/12), in São Paulo, and the presence of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved