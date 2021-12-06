The 3 best stocks to invest in December, according to 25 analysts

The three most mentioned companies in the recommended portfolios of 25 institutions for December are from commodities. Analysts bet high on mining, steel and oil companies in the last month of the year, with Valley (VALLEY3) leading the ranking of nominations.

The mining company, mentioned 14 times this time, remains the role of the moment. Among the institutions with assets in the portfolio, the harvest highlighted that, even with the drop in prices of the iron ore, the company will most likely continue to generate solid cash flow and maintain attractive remuneration levels (dividends and share repurchase) to shareholders. The bank also mentioned the quality of Vale’s ore.

THE Investments program is on the lookout for a new commodity supercycle, especially iron ore.

“In addition to the recovery, we see on the horizon stimulus coming to reform infrastructure in developed economies, which will increase demand for ore in the future,” said the broker.

tough as steel

The action of Gerdau (GGBR4) is the big news for December. Adding 12 recommendations in the month, the asset secured second place in the analysts’ preferred list.

Gerdau has a series of qualities that the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) values. In addition to strong revenue growth and good cash generation, the company has low leverage and thematic performance.

The supply and demand restrictions of steel worry, but BTG believes that Gerdau’s action is already pricing a sharp drop in commodity prices in 2022 (a highly unlikely scenario, according to the bank).

BTG analysts project a good demand for long steel, driven by the real estate sector. In the institution’s assessment, the profitability of operations in the U.S has the potential to expand, especially with the infrastructure package of Joe Biden.

“We see Gerdau as one of the few actions benefited by the Ibovespa“he added.

giant of the stock exchange

Petrobras, cited nine times, closes the top 3 of the most recommended actions for December.

In evaluating the naked invest, the state-owned investment thesis has some differentials: successful deleveraging, good cash generation, Petroleum high and continuous reduction of debt against Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) with the sale of non-essential assets.

Petrobras is also returning to stand out as a good dividend payer. The icing on the cake is the paper discount. Nu invest understands that Petrobras is cheap and brings opportunities for investors.

“Petrobras is negotiating at discounted multiples, in part because of fears of political interference in its activities, which are real, but which we believe are already well priced at the current price,” said the institution.

According to Nu invest, the high dividends may make the company register a better performance than the Ibovespa in the second half of 2021.

Check out the top 3 recommended actions for December:

survey

The survey of Money Times took into account information from stock portfolios disclosed by 25 institutions. For December, 102 actions were indicated, totaling 262 recommendations.

participated in the survey Ágora Investimentos, Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, CM Capital, Nu invest, Eleven, Elite, Empiricus, Genial Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Inter Research, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Modalmais, Necton, Nova Futura, Órama, Planner, Banco Safra, Santander, Terra Investimentos, Toro and Warren.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.