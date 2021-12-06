The actress’s daughter remembers her mother when talking about Marília Mendonça

Janaina Diniz, daughter of Leila Diniz, commented on the grieving process experienced by young children of famous parents who die and recalled her own story in a recent interview given to the newspaper “O Globo”.

In the conversation, the actress spoke about the care that will be needed to treat the children of Paulo Gustavo, who died this year as a result of covid-19, and Marília Mendonça, who, like Leila, died in a plane crash.

She said she already knows what will happen in their lives, and said she wanted to talk to the people who take care of Gael and Romeu, Paulo Gustavo’s 2-year-old children, and Leo, Marília Mendonça’s 1-year-old son. Janaina was seven months old when her mother died in a plane crash in India.

“I saw in flashforward the lives of the children they left behind,” he told the newspaper. “I want to call the adults around these children and tell them what they shouldn’t do.”

For her, the attempt to remedy the lack of parents only worsens the children’s condition.

The need to make up for the presence of the departed only underlines this absence. The public person who will come to these children is quite different from the parents they would have.

The actress joked about making a “guide” to explain to those responsible on how to deal with the death of famous parents. “People make a lot of movement to make up for the absence and create a replacement when the person has this impact on society.”

I was not required to replace my mother as a public figure, but you occupy a space in the affections of others greater than your size there as a child. This is intended to make up for that absence, but what it does is underline for you: look at the absence.

In the same interview, Janaina revealed details of the film and the series she is developing about Leila Diniz: the film will be called “Despedaços” and part of the look of a daughter who seeks the mother she didn’t have; on the other hand, the series, entitled “Every woman is half Leila Diniz” will be a kind of “posthumous autobiography”.