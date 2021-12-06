The Boys to win animated derivative in 2022

During the panel of Amazon Prime Video at CCXP Worlds 2021, Karl Urban, the Billy Butcher of the boys, announced that the series will gain an animated derivative in early 2022. The Boys: Diabolical will feature eight episodes “deliciously unique and sick” which will take place in the same universe as the original production.

The animation features a star-studded team of writers that includes executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Garth Ennis, creator of the comic of the boys, awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth and aisha tyler.

For now, there is still no exact date for the release of The Boys: Diabolical.

Launched in 2019, the boys tells the story of a group of vigilantes trying to wipe out a corrupt group of superheroes. This year, the series is nominated for an Emmy in the category of best drama series.

The first two seasons of the series are available on Amazon Prime Video. The third part continues without an announced release date.

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from Sony Pictures, which revealed Spider-Man’s teaser and title in Spider-Man 2, as well as a third animated film, a new Morbius teaser, and the reunion of Spider-Man’s three villains: No Return Home. Also, Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, Paramount brought the protagonists of Scream and HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 releases, highlighting Peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the official CCXP website or on Twitch.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).