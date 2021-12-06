The Farm 13: After Sthe Matos’ confession about groping Dynho Alves, MC Mirella vented on the web: ‘I saw it all’; watch

It’s like the saying goes: pictures are worth a thousand words! This Sunday (5), Sthefane Matos suggested that he would have played the private parts of Dynho Alves, in “A Fazenda 13”. In a conversation with Aline Mineiro, the girl also admitted that the situation with the funkeiro may have resulted in problems in her relationship outside the house – which is true. After the influencer’s confession, MC Mirella returned to commenting on the far from fraternal relationship between the pair on social media.

Continues after Advertising

In a series of Stories on her Instagram, published this Sunday (5), the funkeira released the verb and answered all questions from her followers about the attitude of her now ex-husband in the RecordTV attraction. Honestly, Mirella wasn’t afraid of needling both Dynho and Sthe. “I’ve seen it, I’ve seen it all. Everything and a little more I saw. I’m following my life, I’m already divorced because I already knew everything that had happened. Because I’ve been inside, I know you can do something under a blanket, I know the gestures of the person I was with, so I know what he would do and what I saw with my own eyes”, she fired.

Outburst by MC Mirella – Part 1 pic.twitter.com/Gq6yKawtSk — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) December 6, 2021

Also according to the artist, the worst part of the closeness between the confined was at the beginning of the program – that’s because, even with the images of the caresses between Alves and Matos, Bad Mi heard from many that he was exaggerating his reactions. “And everyone was saying that I was crazy, that I was seeing things where there isn’t. See? Thank God, time is the answer to everything and eventually the truth appears”, needled the singer.

Afterwards, Mirella then went back to talking about the “friendship” she had with Sthe Matos before the influencer’s entry on the reality show. “It surprises me a lot [a atitude de Sthefane], because I talked to the other involved too, it wasn’t that best friends thing, but I talked”, she revealed. “It is not possible to understand if the person was already with the intention, if he was interested, or if he really fell in love. I won’t judge either, but for me they’re both wrong the same because they both had relationships. I just don’t want him to come near me, I don’t want closeness. That you stay away from me and alone, life that follows”, he added.

Outburst by MC Mirella – Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Dg7Hw5OUNc — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) December 6, 2021

The funkeira, who has already been shipped with Victor Igoh, Matos’ fiance, concluded the outburst with a warning to fans and haters alike. “It’s been 5 years, I have every right to be hurt, hurt, to want to let it out, to want to clarify. But that’s it, I’ve already gone on with my life and I don’t want anyone judging me.” scored. Gee, this story still goes far, huh?!