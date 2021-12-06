The Farm 13: See who won the last Trial of Fire in this issue

The end of “The Farm 13” is getting closer and this Sunday (5) the last happened Fireproof of the edition. With that, the challenge had some new features. All pedestrians, except Rich, who is the farmer, had the opportunity to play. In addition bay was defined only by the champion of the race. See who won!

THE Fireproof will only be shown on Monday (6), but through the PlayPlus it was already possible to discover that the dynamic had several different stages and that several pawns were eliminated throughout the challenge. MC GUI and Marina were the first to be eliminated. Dynho it left then and soon after it was Solange. Aline and mileide they also left the test almost at the same time. The two were pretty shaken up by the elimination.

Aline and Mileide were eliminated from the Trial of Fire. Bil and Sthe remain in the dispute.

With that, the final dispute was between bil and sthephane. Although the ex-BBB has already participated in the “On the edge“, the victory was due to Sthe, which will own the last lamp of the season.

Remember that the power of red flame, chosen through TikTok, has already been released. The owner of this power must exchange one of the farmers – except the one indicated by the farmer – for one of the workers at the headquarters or the bay.

Furthermore, Sthe was also in charge of assembling the stall. Aline, Marina and Solange were the influencer’s choices. in conversation with MC GUI, she said that her strategy is to make bil and mileide indicated, as the options at headquarters are few.

Sthe's strategy was to leave Bil and Mileide to be the most voted in the house.

In other words, the farm this Tuesday (7) promises. So as not to miss any details, just keep an eye on the POPline.

