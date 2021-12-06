the impact of the pandemic on women’s mental health

In 2015, at the age of 32, screenwriter and writer Renata Corrêa woke up and was unable to get out of bed. Paralyzed, she mentally made a list of everything she couldn’t do because of exhaustion. The accumulation of tasks, taking care of her daughter, Liz, relating, having changed cities and professions and having gone through a marital separation took hold: Renata was diagnosed with burnout, also known as burnout syndrome.

Always trying to cope with just something else, Renata suffered another burnout this year, a moment when fatigue, especially for women, was evident. According to a survey by the FSB Institute, made at the request of the insurance company SulAmérica and released last month, 62% of Brazilians say that their emotional health has deteriorated or worsened a lot during the pandemic. Among men, the rate of those who said they were more shaken by the experience is 43%.

Burnout is a syndrome linked to the work context and is reflected in three dimensions: emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and low sense of accomplishment. There are people who are also experiencing, during this period, anxiety and other mental disorders, such as depression and panic disorder. Others report the exhaustion accumulated by the pandemic context and by the excess of information that we have to deal with at this moment.

To investigate how and why this exhaustion affects Brazilian women more massively, universe went deep into the subject and published, this week, five articles on the subject.

Career, work, relationships, motherhood and an interview with American author Anne Helen Petersen who, after personal experience, wrote the best seller “I can’t take it anymore, not take it anymore: How Millennials became the burnout generation” (ed. HarperCollins Brazil). The book came after a text by her on the subject go viral and have more than 8 million views. Renata Corrêa, who is also a Splash columnist at UOL, signs the preface to the Brazilian version.

Pandemic: Can we get hope back?

Despite the hope and relief that covid-19 vaccines have brought us, we are still dealing with the aftermath of being immersed in a collective and historic fact: facing a pandemic. The emergence of the omicron variant and the personal consequences are still on the agenda, comments the doctor in clinical psychology and president of the “International Stress Management Association” in Brazil (ISMA-BR), Ana Maria Rossi.

“The pandemic has become a predominant cause of hopelessness, fear and lack of perspective because we have had a drastic change in our lifestyles.”

Fear is a valid emotion, yes, but sometimes it becomes so intense that it can be disabling. Also, when we are under a high level of stress, we end up having more intense reactions to things.

With the burnout, Renata felt “slowly burning” until she was no longer able to follow her professional routine. The repair, tells the Universe, it had to be done with removal from professional activities and, for the first time, the prescription of psychiatric drugs.

“I have a privileged situation, as I am a white, middle-class woman with a formal contract. I had a medical license, but most Brazilian women do not have it, also because they were the ones who lost the most jobs”.

Perceiving some signs that mental health is not going well can be the first step in learning to deal with tiredness and, in more serious cases, psychological and psychiatric disorders.

“I indicate that the person understands if sleep has been restorative, if they have been doing physical activity to channel excess anxiety and how the diet is, because food can be used to mask pain and anxieties. It is important to note if there has been a change in ingestion alcohol, self-medication is done. Finally, it is necessary to breathe and find someone who will listen and make you feel welcomed”, explains Ana Maria Rossi.

Exhausted for personal reasons and too much information

Renata Corrêa, columnist for Splash, wrote a preface to a book on burnout; she talks about the experience she had in 2015 and 2021 Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Living in the current moment in Brazil may have made the task of seeking balance in mental health even more difficult: in addition to the rules of social isolation and profound changes in routine, we are collectively going through political and financial crises, with an increase in unemployment, of misery and hunger.

Staying away from this reality, says Renata, is not an option. But dealing with so much information can create a feeling of powerlessness. “We have to stay informed, even to protect ourselves from fake news, but the counterpart is the feeling of impotence. What to do with so much news?”.

It can be difficult, but the recommendation is to try to reduce exposure to the flood of information. “The person must assess whether the discomfort and stress have been disabling. If so, you need to put on the handbrake and consider specialist support to try to differentiate between what is to be stored and what is to be discarded.”

Women, blacks and the LGBTQIA+ population are more at risk

Earlier this year, Google conducted a survey to map how the pandemic had impacted the search for issues related to women’s mental health. The company found that the consultation for terms like “psychologically tired” and “mentally tired” was a record for the last 12 months. Since 2015, the term “tired” in females is more sought after than “tired” by Brazilian users. The interpretation is clear: for women, the mental health rope is tighter.

The radar also links to the effects on the mental health of the black population, which already suffers from more anxiety due to racism and faces specific pain in the pandemic as a target of racial and social inequality. LGBTQIA+ people, in turn, may also be at greater risk of developing mental disorders due to the violence they are subjected to.

Whatever the triggers for conditions such as burnout or other mental disorders, it is necessary to be aware of the symptoms, even if they seem mild, and seek professional diagnosis and follow-up as soon as possible. Treatment almost always starts with psychotherapy, but the use of medication may be necessary. It also involves changes in habits and lifestyle.

The good news is that you can find free or low-cost treatments for those who can’t afford the sessions (click for a list).

