the location of Guardian Collectibles

Guardian Collectibles are items that trigger special dialogues on the ship of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, to Milano. There are 15 collectibles spread throughout the adventure’s chapters, usually in very well hidden places.

To help you win this trophy, which is one of the rarest in the game, we tell you where to find each one. Check it out below!

Chapter 1

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

Ravager Communication Bracelet: When you fall off a platform and Rocky and Groot separate, proceed to the next room and use your elemental weapons to destroy a bunch of goo in the corner of the room. The bracelet will be below them.

Spinal Control Unit: Right after finding the game’s first improvement table, proceed to the next room and, instead of going forward, look back. There will be another bunch of goops to destroy and the artifact will be right below it.

Chapter 2

Broken Translation Device: The only artifact from the second chapter is in Nikki’s secret hideout. Going through the level normally, you’ll reach the hideout at a certain point. The translator is behind one of the boxes, beside a blue suitcase.

Chapter 3

Chitauri Sealed Handcuffs: This artifact is close to where we first ripped the monster’s tail off. Once Drax can move a pillar into place, ask him to place it to the right of the fallen ship. Climb onto the platform, look to your right and double jump to reach the platform on the other side. The artifact will be on the slope of this point.

Chapter 4

Assassin’s Ring: The Assassin’s Ring can be in different locations depending on who we sell, Groot or Rocket.

If Rocket is chosen, he will be in Lady Hellbender’s vault. Just look for him on a table near the giant skull on the wall.

If it is Groot, proceed to the part of the animal prison where he will be. At some point, it will be possible to follow Drax down a path to the left. In the next room will be the ring, behind two boxes near the red door.

Chapter 5

Cold Case File: This one doesn’t have much of a secret. In the Nova Corps control room, head up the stairs on the left side and look for the artifact behind the table next to it.

Chapter 6

Collector’s Emporium Doll: Go to the Collector’s Emporium in the Market and you can buy three different items. The only important thing for our conquest is the doll, which releases a conversation with Gamora on the ship.

Chapter 7

Drax Rap Sheet: Drax’s Trash is one of the hardest artifacts to find. When exploring the ship in Chapter 7, there will be a locked door on the right. Open it with Nikki’s pass, obtained in previous chapters. On the right side of the room, opposite the improvement table, there is a gap with goo that can be destroyed. Go through it and, in the new room, shoot more goo, this time at the ceiling. This will bring down a platform. Climb onto it, head to the right of the body, go through another gap, and finally follow the path until you find the artifact on the ground, near a hole.

Commendation of the Galactic War: On the other hand, this one is pretty easy to find. Once you arrive at Ko-Rel’s office, look next to a flag, behind the desk, on the left side of the room.

Chapter 8

Deep Mine Device: Once you reach the room that has an upgrade table, notice that there is a silver cylinder that Star-Lord can climb to reach a higher platform. The artifact will be in it, next to some boxes.

Chapter 10

Mourning Candle: During a certain moment of exploration, it will be possible to pass through a gap to the left of the main path. In this new location, there will be a crystal passageway where Star-Lord can jump. Climb up the platforms and pick up the artifact on top.

Meditation Stone: Once you face Ogrode for the second time, there will be a passage in the right part of the cave, the kind you need to sneak into. In the next room, you must use the wind elemental weapon to create a passage that will lead to the other side. Just follow the path to the artifact.

Chapter 12

Glarnot Mask: At some point, you’ll see a series of vending machines lined up. To their left is a ramp where you can slide into a new area. Follow this path, jumping platforms and covering the poison gas holes with your elemental weapon.

Chapter 13

Xatar Blade: Right after you face the Avalog (that group of enemies with tentacles), cross the bridge that Groot can create. On the right side of this new area is a wall that Star-Lord can climb with the help of Gamora. The artifact will be right at the top.

Direct Root Plant: Once you leave the cave, you’ll be in a forest full of poisonous plants. Always follow the right side of the area and you will soon reach the last artifact, in front of two red trees.

