The most recommended real estate funds by analysts to buy in December; CSHG Recebíveis replaces Mauá Capital’s FII

The last sessions have been of recovery for real estate funds, which accumulate, on average, gains of 2.25% in December. However, performance in recent months is still negative. In 2021, the IFIX – the index of the main FIIs traded on the Stock Exchange – accumulates a drop of almost 9%. For the first time since it was created, the indicator completed four consecutive months of decline.

In the assessment of Richardi Ferreira, an analyst at BB Investimentos, the last bearish cycle has led several funds, especially those of the “brick” type, to operate below their equity value. “Although investment in FIIs should be focused on the long term and on the distribution of monthly income, the market as a whole has presented excellent opportunities for gains in the short and medium term”, suggests the analyst, who signs the recommended portfolio of BB Investimentos.

The opening of opportunities does not remove the risk of further falls, according to Luís Gustavo Pereira, an analyst at Guide Investimentos. “We expect a recovery of the Ifix against an excessive devaluation of quotas in November, however, we maintain a more cautious posture in the face of a more challenging and uncertain scenario in the country’s political, economic and sanitary sphere”, he warns.

For December, investors are monitoring the last meeting of the year of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which will define the new level of the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic. In the last meeting, the collegiate raised the rate by 1.50 percentage points, to 7.75% per year. The next meeting will start on Tuesday (7) and the market’s expectation is again an increase of 1.50 points.

Inflation rates are also on the radar. In November, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) rose 1.25%, the biggest increase for the month since 2002. The indicator accumulates an increase of 8.24% in the year and, in 12 months, of 10.67%. The INCC (National Civil Construction Index) changed from 0.80% in October to 0.71% in November. In twelve months, the index registered an increase of 14.69% and, in the year, of 13.68%.

In addition to rising interest rates and inflationary pressure, there is still expectation around the country’s fiscal management and the increasingly intense debate about the 2022 elections. “That said, based on a careful selection, it is possible to evaluate quality real estate funds at very attractive prices, with potential for capital gain”, points out Órama Investimentos’ recommended portfolio.

Survey carried out by InfoMoney with ten brokers compiled the most recommended real estate funds by financial institutions to invest in December. In all, 53 FIIs were remembered and the highlight of the list was once again Bresco Logística (BRCO11), with eight recommendations.

The novelty this month was the entry of CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11) in place of Mauá Capital Recebíveis (MCCI11), which was among the main recommendations of November.

The compilation of InfoMoney presents the five most recommended assets for the month. For tie-breaking criteria, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are selected, based on data from the financial information provider Economatica.

See below the most recommended real estate funds by analysts for December, the number of recommendations and the profitability of each stock in November, year to date and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment Recommendations Return in November 2021 Return on 2021 Return in 12 months BRCO11 Bresco Logistics Logistics 8 -9.64 -20.54 -19.08 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income Receivables 5 1.95 19.87 19.53 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Retail 5 -3.31 -8.27 -10.75 TRXF11 TRX Real Retail / Logistics 5 -1.49 2.36 1.46 HGCR11 CSHG Receivables Receivables 4 -2.58 13.59 10.08 IFIX IFIX – – -3.63 -8.14 -5.63

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends

Source: Economatica and brokerages (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

Bresco Logistics (BRCO11)

For the fourth consecutive month, Bresco Logística is the most recommended real estate fund by brokers. In December, he repeats the eight recommendations from November.

The fund, in the logistics segment, currently has more than 51,000 shareholders and has a net worth of R$1.6 billion. Bresco has 11 properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 446 thousand square meters. According to the management report, the fund recently zeroed the vacancy.

The fund’s portfolio generates annual revenue of R$138 million. The lease contracts have an average remaining term of 4.3 years. In addition, 95% of tenants have a high credit rating and, among them, are names such as Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Magazine Luiza, Natura, Mercado Livre, B2W, Carrefour, DHL and Whirlpool.

“We believe that Bresco is a fund that adds a lot of quality and predictability to our portfolio, whether due to the number of atypical contracts currently in force (47%) or the physical characteristics of the projects”, emphasize Larissa Nappo and Marcelo Potenza, analysts responsible for the portfolio of the Itaú BBA.

CSHG Urban Rent (HGRU11)

With five recommendations, CSHG Renda Urbana invests in real estate projects that generate income through lease or future sale. With a net worth of R$2.1 billion, the fund currently has a GLA of 355,000 square meters. It has a base of 148,000 shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio includes tenants such as Ibmec, Estácio, São Judas University, Big, Sam’s Club and Casas Pernambucanas. Annual rental revenue is R$104 million.

“Currently, the portfolio has 0% vacancy. This semester, a large part of the portfolio’s contracts will be readjusted for inflation, which results in an increase in results”, bets Órama.

The next CSHG yield is scheduled for December 16th – the fund will pay R$0.72 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 0.64%. In the year, the paper has a 12% devaluation.

TRX Real Estate (TRXF11)

Also with five recommendations, TRX Real Estate remains one more month on the list of most recommended REITs. The fund operates in the acquisition, development and sale of properties leased preferably to large companies and with long-term contracts. It currently has 38 thousand shareholders and 46 properties, which add up to a GLA of 395,000 square meters.

With the end of the fifth issue of shares, the fund will have a net worth of approximately R$737 million.

The properties are located in 12 states and the average rental price is around R$17.01 per square meter in the case of logistics warehouses and R$26.87 per square meter in retail properties. Among the tenants are Assaí, Extra and Big Bompreço.

Santander estimates that the fund will deliver a 9% dividend return over the next 12 months. The bank also highlights the TRX portfolio. “It is made up of assets located in different states, with more than 93% of the properties leased to the Retail and Wholesale sectors, which suffered less during the pandemic”, highlights the financial institution’s FII portfolio.

In 2021, unlike most real estate funds, TRX Real Estate operates in the positive field, with an increase of 2.36%.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

With 78 thousand shareholders, Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários is a fund that invests in fixed income assets linked to the real estate sector, especially CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables), which represent 95% of the fund’s current net worth, currently at R$ 3 .9 billion.

According to the last management report, 97% of assets are indexed to the CDI rate (Certificate of Interbank Deposit). The titles are mainly linked to the corporate slabs (45%) and shopping malls (27%) segments.

“Since 97% of the portfolio is indexed to CDI, we believe that the fund will benefit from the prospect of an increase in the Selic rate in the short term”, projects Maria Fernanda Violatti, who signs Rico’s portfolio. “Therefore, we see an attractive entry point at the moment, due to its discounted price and the quality of the portfolio”, he details.

In the year, the fund appreciated 19.87% and had a return with dividends of 5.82%. On November 12th, Kinea will deposit dividends of R$0.56 per share. In December, Kinea Rendimentos obtained five recommendations.

CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11)

This month’s novelty is CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários, receiving four recommendations in the list of the most remembered for December. With 60 thousand shareholders, the fund currently has a net worth of R$ 1.2 billion.

At the end of October, almost 96% of the portfolio’s equity was allocated to CRIs, with 45.1% of the portfolio indexed to the CDI and 54.9% indexed to inflation indices, mostly IPCA.

In the assessment of Luís Gustavo Pereira, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, the quality of CRIs of CSHG Recebíveis stands out in the High Grade receivables segment. According to him, the fund’s management also demonstrates high quality and a long history of resilience. “We also believe that the fund should benefit from the rise in inflation indexes, having large exposure to the IPCA and IGP-M, to a lesser extent”, he assesses.

