“The next pandemic could be worse,” says AstraZeneca creator

The Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last one faced by humanity, says Oxford vaccine maker AstraZeneca. According to Sarah Gilbert during the Richard Dimbleby conference, in England, this Monday (6), “this will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and livelihoods”/

“The truth is, the next one could be worse. It can be more contagious, or more lethal, or both. We cannot allow a situation where we go through all of this and then find out that there is still no funding to prepare for a new pandemic,” he said.

Gilbert also talked about the new Covid-19 variant, the Ômicron. According to the expert, it is necessary to be alert and take measures to contain the spread of the strain, but there is still no evidence that this new version of the virus is able to stop the protection of immunizers.

“Until we know more, we must be cautious and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant,” he added.

AstraZeneca Potential

The study carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in Complexo da Maré, located in Rio de Janeiro, attested to the protection capacity of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, Astrazeneca. The results demonstrate that 21 days after the application of the immunizing agent, the effectiveness against symptomatic cases of Covid-19 was 42.4%.

According to the researchers, the result is in line with previous assessments for the first dose in the context of circulating Gamma or Delta variants. They consider the index to be good, confirming the vaccine’s ability to contain symptomatic cases and warn that the second dose is essential to ensure protection.

In fact, a breakdown by age group was released: it was found that younger people had greater protection than older people. So much so that in the population under 35 years, the effectiveness was 57.5% and above that age, the protection dropped to 34.8%.

On the other hand, there is an improvement over time, as the effectiveness in the entire population over 18 years old reaches 58.9% between the 42nd and 55th day after the first dose of AstraZeneca and starts to drop after that.

