‘This ship has already set sail,’ says Moro about leading the 3rd way bid

Former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) said he believes in the leadership of his name to build a third way candidacy for the 2022 elections. In an interview with the newspaper Correio Brasiliense, when asked if he would accept to be the vice-president in this construction process for 2022, Moro replied that “we have put our project in progress” and that the expression “this ship has already sailed” can be used.

“I never had a personal ambition to be president. To avoid extremes, if another project has better chances, I would have no problem giving up. Now, I believe in the leadership of our project. As I could, I hope that others have the same understanding , because we need to add,” said Moro.

In the interview, the former judge also emphasized that it is necessary to forget about the expression of third way, as it presupposes that there are two unavoidable candidates who would be favorites.

“I honestly don’t believe it. I don’t think Brazil will be forced to make such tragic choices. It’s a government that doesn’t work and a government that hasn’t worked in the past. Nobody wants that back,” he declared. “We’ll see what happens in next year’s elections. I presented my name. I want to build a project and I’m putting it very clearly. My goal is to lead this project. But we’re talking to everyone.”