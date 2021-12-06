Thousands protest against anti-covid restrictions in Europe – DW – 12/05/2021

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Vienna, Austria, and Utrecht, Netherlands, this Saturday (04/12) to protest against anti-covid restrictions imposed amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

In Vienna, more than 40,000 people protested against the lockdown and mandatory vaccination. Austria became last month the first country in Western Europe to re-enforce a lockdown – beginning November 22 to December 11 – and the first in the European Union to announce that immunization against covid-19 will become mandatory. from February.

It was the third consecutive weekend of protests against anti-covid measures in the Austrian capital. According to local media reports, protesters traveled from other parts of the country to Vienna, and families with children were among those taking part in the protest.

Protesters held up posters with slogans such as “I will decide for myself”, “We are the people”, “No mandatory vaccination”, and “Make Austria Great Again” (Make Austria big again).

“No to mandatory vaccination”: protesters in Vienna protested government plans to make immunization against covid-19 compulsory from February Photo: Florian Wieser/APA/picture alliance

About 1,200 police were deployed to ensure the march’s safety. Some protesters hurled “pyrotechnic objects” at police, who responded with pepper spray, police said. Several people were detained for civil disorder offences. About 1,500 people participated in an opposing protest.

The government in Vienna adopted the new anti-covid measures in the face of a fourth wave of covid-19 that is plaguing European countries and the low Austrian vaccination rate, at 67% of the population, one of the lowest in Western Europe.

Austria’s ICUs are under pressure. Since the lockdown took effect, infections have dropped from around 13,000 to less than 10,000 a day.

“Freedom already!”

In the Netherlands, thousands demonstrated in the city of Utrecht against anticovid restrictions imposed last week, carrying signs that read “Medical Freedom Now!”

It was the first major protest in the country against new measures that took effect last weekend. Among them is a nightly lockdown, with bars, restaurants and most commercial establishments closing at 5 pm in an attempt to contain a wave of covid-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm the health system. Only supermarkets can remain open after this time.

Thousands protested in Utrecht against night lockdown and restrictions on the unvaccinated Photo: EVA PLEVIER/REUTERS

Two weeks ago, violent protests broke out in the country after the Dutch government announced plans to veto access for the majority of the unvaccinated to bars, restaurants and other public places. The plans are strongly opposed in parliament and have not yet been approved.

“We are against not having the freedom to decide what happens to our own body,” protester Marit van Hunen said in Utrecht.

The Netherlands has registered an average of 21,000 new cases of covid-19 per day. About 71% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated against the disease. More than 30 people who have returned from South Africa in recent days have tested positive for the apparently far more contagious new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Protests in Germany

Protests were also registered in Germany on Saturday. In Frankfurt, the country’s financial capital, police dispersed a demonstration of hundreds of people for not wearing masks or maintaining social distance. After being attacked by a group of protesters, police resorted to batons and pepper spray.

In Berlin, where a new government is expected to take office in a few days, small groups gathered to protest after a large demonstration was banned.

German politicians condemned a protest by people against anti-covid restrictions held on Friday outside the home of Petra Köpping, health secretary for Saxony, the eastern German state that currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country. parents.

Altogether, 68.8% of the German population is fully vaccinated against covid-19. That number has been practically stagnant for a few weeks now, and experts say that to effectively control the pandemic, an immunization rate of at least 75% is needed.

This Saturday, the German Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel, once again called for the population to get vaccinated. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected as the new head of government next week, spoke out in favor of mandatory vaccination.

lf (Reuters, AFP, AP)