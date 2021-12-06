Tiago Santiago says he wants to go back to soap operas and reveals about biblical ones: “I would like to write one”

Tiago Santiago’s last soap opera was a decade ago, with Amor e Revolution (2011), on SBT. Even so, he is, even today, the owner of the largest audience in the history of Record’s dramaturgy and anyone who thinks that the dramatist is out of the market is mistaken because he got tired of writing for the market. An established author with iconic titles such as Os Mutantes (2008) and Prova de Amor (2005), the novelist guarantees: he wants to return.

In an exclusive interview with on the small screen, Tiago Santiago tells that his head never stopped creating stories. “I do have several projects in dramaturgy, many ideas for films, series and novels”, he reveals without saying exactly what he would be creating for a production in the future. But it is worth noting that the screenwriter was one of the guests to participate in Mais Brasil na Tela, promoted by Netflix and which revealed a revolution in the company’s relationship with content creators.

In a relaxed chat, Santiago guarantees that he would like to return to the market and explains. “Yes, I really want to go back to writing novels. All I’ve written were audience phenomena, except for the most recent one, which was within the average and budget”, he recalls. In fact, he is the owner of undisputed hits such as the aforementioned Prova de Amor, the greatest Ibope in Record’s history, as well as many others, such as A Escrava Isaura (2004).

When talking about this, Tiago remembers that he doesn’t feel like an outdated author because there has been a change in the language in recent times, on the contrary, he considers himself ready for this challenge and even a model.

“It could be very useful to TV, at this moment when it needs to reinvent itself. It’s not up to me, but to some owner or top executive of a broadcaster to notice it” James Santiago

Tiago Santiago on Record

His most important hits are on Record, although he has collaborated with so many important works on Globo, such as Kubanacan (2003). Asked about the moment that the station linked to the Universal Church is living with, with only biblical novels, Tiago does not turn up his nose like most novelists and guarantees that, if summoned, he would write a plot with this bias.

“I think the biblical stories are beautiful, and I would like to write one. I have kept my family’s Bible since I was a child. It is a sacred book, for me and for many people”, James Santiago

The revelation, however, went without saying what would be his favorite story to bring to the screen. But he also adds that he has not seen the network’s plots. “I haven’t followed Record’s most recent soap operas. I haven’t worked there since 2009.”

In fact, he goes further and says that the format has not been a target of his audience in the current scenario in which he lives in the US. “I haven’t seen soap operas. I’ve seen series, one after the other. The most recent were Casa de Papel and Conto da Aia”, he says. But he guarantees, those who think that talents are dying are wrong. “New talent will always emerge. Streaming, the internet, all of this is bigger than TV. The internet is happening for TV as TV happened for radio. New talent will always emerge.”

Tiago Santiago and new projects

as the on the small screen had already revealed it exclusively, Santiago recently launched a new project, his book Caminhos do Mago. With a picturesque theme when thinking about Brazil, he explains the choice. “Magic is a subject that attracted me since I was a child, and the book tells my experiences and studies on how magic works, in reality. Magic is the realization of the will. This is a magical universe. Magic is real”, he guarantees explaining how your idea came about. “Where do ideas come from? When an idea comes with such force that it needs to be realized, it’s because it’s part of the path. I decided to write The Paths of the Magus when I saw my son interested in stories of magic.”

When asked if he already has a new project, after all he revealed that he will release one book a year, the author paints the character chosen for his future release. “My next book will be Dandara, and it will tell the saga of the queen of Angola Janga, also known as Palmares”. And beyond that, he makes a final revelation about his own life. “I have a home in the US and also in Brazil. I intend to start coming to Brazil more often, launching the book and also my film Possessões, on a tour of the capitals and big cities”, he concludes.