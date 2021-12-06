To CNN, Bolsonaro says the drop in fuel prices will be automatic

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Sunday (5) that Petrobras will announce a reduction in fuel prices by the end of December, as the value of Brent oil has been falling on the foreign market.

“The reduction in fuel prices will be automatic and should be announced in the next few days, by the end of December. The reduction at Petrobras will occur because the value of Brent oil abroad is falling,” Bolsonaro told CNN.

Jair Bolsonaro also stated that he will recommend that the population contribute to the government by taking a picture of the value of gasoline when filling up.”

The consumer has to help, taking a picture of the value of the pump so we can know if the reduction will be passed on to the consumer”, he highlighted.

AGU lawsuit awaits decision in the STF

In September, President Jair Bolsonaro and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed an unconstitutionality action with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the governors regarding the value of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Merchandise and Services) for fuels. The case’s rapporteur is Minister Rosa Weber, who has not yet presented her position.

The document asks for the determination of a deadline for the National Congress to enact a complementary law that deals with the matter and determines the fixing of a single value for the ICMS rate levied on fuels. According to the federal government, states increase ICMS to make more money.

In October, the AGU again defended in the STF that Congress has failed to establish a single ICMS rate on fuels. In a statement sent to the Supreme Court, the AGU asks the STF to establish a “reasonable period” for Congress to set the rate.

According to the AGU, there is a “legislative delay” to resolve the matter. “The legislative delay is considered evident to justify the action of this Supreme Court so that, in the exercise of the function of guardian of the Federal Constitution, it recognizes the unconstitutionality due to omission resulting from the absence of enactment of the complementary law referred to in article 155, § 2, item XII, item “h”, of the Federal Constitution, with the determination of a reasonable period for the National Congress to overcome the legislative delay”, highlighted the AGU.