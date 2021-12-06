Today’s Doodle celebrates one of the most popular dishes in the world – pizza!

O interactive doodle Today celebrates one of the most popular dishes in the world – pizza! On this day in 2007, the culinary art of the Neapolitan “pizzaiolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

+ Pizza Onesttà: The real Mooca, even to order at home

+ Easy gorgonzola crostini recipe is idea for a meeting with friends

+ Woman discovers neighbors stole her pizza and becomes furious

+ Pizza Day: See 13 recipes to celebrate at home

This pizza puzzle game features some of the most loved pizza toppings from around the world and challenges you to slice based on the type of pizza you order. But keep an eye on the toppings ordered and the number of slices – the more accurate the order, the more stars you earn!

Although topped flat bread has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, the city of Naples in southwestern Italy is widely regarded as the birthplace of today’s well-known pizza (dough with layers of tomato and cheese) at the end from the 18th century. This is where the history of pizza begins: one that is baked along with centuries of global migration, economic development and technological evolution.

Today, nearly five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the US alone) are consumed internationally each year. No matter how you slice it, pizza is here to stay!

Which pizza makes your world go round?

🍕🌎🍕🌎🍕🌎

Pizzas featured in today’s Doodle (in order of appearance):

Pizza celebration. (Credit: Google Reproduction)

Pizza celebration. (Credit: Google Reproduction)

Pizza celebration. (Credit: Google Reproduction)

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

