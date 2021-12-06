Tonico will discover Samuel was a male in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | in the times of the emperor

Review the scene of Ambrose’s death:

In this second chapter, Nino will listen to a conversation between Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Samuel. The monarch comments that he is reading the classic “As Mil e Uma Noites”, in Arabic, to translate into Portuguese. Knowing that the engineer is fluent in the language, he will ask for help. But the two will not know that the deputy and the journalist Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) will listen to the entire conversation and will not understand anything.

“The language of the Malians? I knew it! That’s what I needed. There! Nino, Nino, Nino! Samuel is a Malê! Do you really want to know that he was at the farm on the day of the invasion? Samuel knows damned Jorge!” .

Understand Samuel’s plot

Jorge/Samuel is Colonel Ambrósio’s bastard son and was wrongly accused of being his father’s murderer and began to be persecuted by Tonico and his henchmen. The young man found refuge on Luísa’s farm, and the countess offered him a ride to Rio de Janeiro, where Jorge plans to look for his missing sister.

Review the scene of the Countess sheltering Jorge on her farm: