Tour! Borussia Monchengladbach concedes six goals in half an hour at Alemão – 12/05/2021

The definitions of “ride” were redefined this afternoon (5) in the German Championship. In a match valid for the 14th round, Borussia Monchengladbach went to the break, being thrashed 6-0 by Freiburg. Detail: playing at home.

Freiburg’s goalscoring festival began with just over a minute into the game, when Eggstein managed to dominate and finish despite being surrounded by Monchengladbach defenders. The second goal came a few minutes later, with Schade heading it.

And there was even an own goal too. Midfielder Nicolas Höfler swerved against his own goal in the move that resulted in Freiburg’s fourth goal.

Interestingly, the first half ended with more submissions for Gladbach than for Freiburg: 9 to 8. However, Freiburg was much more effective, with seven shots on target and six swinging the net.

One of the few shots by Gladbach that made the Freiburg defense work was by the Swiss Zakaria, in the 33rd minute of the game, forcing goalkeeper Flekken to defend with his chest. At this point, the score was 5-0 for Freiburg.

Like “that ride” of the 2014 World Cup, the brake was pulled by Freiburg in the second half, but without scoring any other goals. And Gladbach didn’t have a chance to score their goal of honor.

Freiburg is fourth in the Bundesliga with 25 points, while Monchengladbach appears in 13th place.