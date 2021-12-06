Twin-engine crash: Air Force suspends searches and relatives of missing people lament: ‘It hurts me deeply’

RIO — The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) said this Sunday that the search for the twin-engine that fell into the sea on November 24, in the area between the cities of Ubatuba (SP) and Paraty (RJ) has been suspended. Of the three occupants of the aircraft, one was rescued and two remain missing.

The plane suffered the accident after leaving Campinas, in São Paulo, towards Rio de Janeiro. On board were pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro, 27, whose body was found the day after the accident, co-pilot co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20, and businessman Sérgio Alves, 45.



The plane had taken off on Wednesday (24 November) from Campinas bound for Rio. The Brazilian Air Force located the wreckage of the aircraft near Ubatuba. The body of pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro was found near Paraty. Relatives and friends are currently looking for two other occupants of the twin, the co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior and the businessman Sérgio Filho.

In a statement, the FAB justified that over ten days of operation it completely covered the entire area referring to the likely location of the fall, considering the possibilities of displacement in open sea. The air force also said that it followed international standards and carried out actions in meteorological conditions that, although unstable, did not compromise aerial missions.

“The FAB is in solidarity with the families of the occupants of the crashed aircraft and emphasizes that the Search and Rescue operation by the Air Force could be reactivated if justified by the emergence of new evidence about the aircraft or its occupants”, says the statement.

Wife criticizes Marine and Aeronautics

The relatives of Porfírio Júnior and Alves were informed that the search had ended on Saturday night. This Sunday, the relatives used social networks to lament and demand continuity of work.

“This news hurts me deeply. It’s revolting. How can I believe, and explain to my children, that the bodies that were supposed to help us are giving up on finding their father? It’s distressing not to have information, not being able to find answers to everything that happened. What remains for me is to close this cycle and I feel that this right is also being taken away from me”, wrote designer Tatiana Fogaça, wife of Alves.

Very moved, Tatiana also recorded a video and posted it on social media. In it, she asks the Navy and Air Force to extend the search and criticizes the performance of the two forces in the case:

“Yesterday (Saturday) at noon I received a call from the Navy saying that finally, after so much appeal, after days and days, the vessel called Graça Aranha would be moving to the region. At 7:30 pm I receive a call from the Air Force saying they are ending the search. Earlier at noon I asked the Navy what the protocol was with the search period? And now I get a call from the Navy saying they’re ending the mission. I asked what the mission was and they said they weren’t going to find the aircraft, but lives. So I said: “these lives haven’t been found yet, how are you leaving?” Precisely at this moment 24 hours after the vessel that could locate the aircraft arrived. Navy. From the beginning of the case.” said Tatiana, who added:



Tatiana Fogaça, the wife of businessman Sérgio Alves, comments on the FAB's decision to end the search: 'It's a lot of negligence by the Air Force and the Navy'

” I appeal to everyone who knows someone who can intercede. I ask the public authorities to do what they need to do. I ask for the support of everyone we know. It has been very difficult because we need an outcome. Help us to ask and intercede to the Air Force and Navy extend the search for a few more days. We need to find Serginho, my husband. If only to say goodbye to him.”

When contacted, the Air Force says that “air searches by the FAB followed international standards and during the 10 days of the operation, the extension along the coast and islands close to the probable location of the aircraft’s crash were also verified. , with weather conditions that, although unstable, did not compromise the air missions.” The Navy has yet to comment.

This Sunday, Porfírio Júnior’s family announced on social networks that it will carry out searches with the help of boatmen and fishermen. About 20 volunteers decided to search the region with trawl nets, in an attempt to find traces or survivors of the accident.

The information was shared on social networks by Porfírio Júnior’s girlfriend, 20-year-old university student Thalya Ares Viana. The collaboration of boatmen and fishermen began this Saturday.

“We managed to assemble a group for them to help us. Just yesterday, I managed to gather around 20 from the region”, says the message. “If we have important coordinates, we’ll also send them. And we’re just going to go. The union is strength! Some have steel cables too and if you have something light, we can lift it”, the text adds.



Security cameras recorded the moment that the copilot and another man passed through the departure area at Campos dos Amarais State Airport. The twin-engine took off for Jacarepaguá Airport.

The first day of searches with the help of volunteers was unsuccessful. The work was scheduled to continue this Sunday. According to the post, the sea is rough and has made it difficult to locate the parts of the plane.

“Today we didn’t find anything passing the trawl, but tomorrow we’ll pass it again and let’s pray that it catches the plane,” the message reads.

The plane, model PA-34-220T, belonged to Porfírio Júnior. The aircraft could not take an air taxi, but was authorized to make private night flights. The inspection was up to date. The twin-engine was manufactured in 1981. Its Airworthiness Verification Certificate (CVA) would expire on August 6, 2022.