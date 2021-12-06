Twitch Champion banned from YouTube for copyright

American Ludwig Ahgren is literally the Twitch champion: in April of this year, he broke the audience record in an ultra-long broadcast on the platform, with 283,061 viewers at the same time. Looking for new business opportunities, he decided to move from home to the traditional Google site. And it had its broadcast cut in half and its YouTube channel banned for “copyright infringement” before it was a week old.

He explained the story in another video, on a secondary channel.

“I was trying to look at the 50 most classic YouTube vintage videos of all time to find out which is the greatest YouTube video of all time,” Ahgren said. “And in between, I ended up listening to a few seconds of Baby Shark, which I’ll never dare listen to for another second, for God’s sake! I’m sure the corporate gentlemen who own Baby Shark keep YouTube under an iron fist, so they took me off the air.”

YouTube has a draconian copyright bot

Ahgren also says he believed that if there were any copyright issues, he would get a warning and have his profits split with the property owner. But not that it would be banned without warning as it was. In four years of Twitch, he has had no problems.

Several other streamers are complaining about YouTube’s draconian copyright system. The platform is able to detect algorithmically when a song belonging to your partner is being played in another video.

In this case, the streamer wasn’t really using the music as the background, but listening on YouTube itself.

The measures depend on which contract the partner has entered into: some only ask for a share of the profits. Others are stricter. As there is no warning, this creates a climate of insecurity.

