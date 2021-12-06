UFPel applies a test with the phrase ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ formed in bold characters; university investigates | Rio Grande do Sul

The inscription “out Bolsonaro” formed with bold characters was identified in a test at the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), in the south of Rio Grande do Sul, on Saturday (4). The message appeared in the instructions of the School Life Assessment Program (PAVE).

In a statement, UFPel stated that the person responsible for the message has already been identified and that an administrative proceeding was opened to investigate the case. According to the institution, the integrity of the exam was not harmed. See note below.

PAVE is an alternative method of selection for UFPel’s undergraduate courses, which takes place throughout high school.

2 of 2 UFPel Campus, in Pelotas — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV UFPel Campus, in Pelotas — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

The administration of the University learned, last Sunday (5), of inclusion in its test of the Program for the Evaluation of School Life (PAVE) of formatting characters in bold, composing a political message in the instruction sheet.

It is important to inform the community that the authorship of the initiative has already been identified, that there is no evidence of offense to the integrity of the evidence and that an administrative proceeding aimed at fully ascertaining the facts and responsibilities has already been initiated.