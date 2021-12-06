Under-20 coach leads training and finishes preparation to face Athletico-pr

With two more games left for the end of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras trained this Sunday morning (5th), at the Soccer Academy, and ended the preparation to face Athletico-PR, this Monday (6th), at 19:00 ( Brasília), at the Arena da Baixada. With most of the cast on vacation, the activity was led by Paulo Victor Gomes, coach of the under-20 team.

Training was split between set-piece actions, with two distinct groups, and tactical movements. From the main team, only Kuscevic, Matheus Fernandes and Vinícius Silvestre were present and will go to the confrontation in Curitiba. With the exception of Gabriel Verón, who was expelled against Cuiabá, the Verdão lineup must have some of the same names.

Therefore, the Lecture must go into the field with: Vinícius Silvestre, Gustavo Garcia, Kuscevic, Michel and Vanderlan; Matheus Fernandes, Fabinho and Pedro Bicalho; Giovani, Gabriel Silva and Kevin.

PV, as the commander of the alviverde base team is known, had spells in the Brazilian Under-15 and Under-17 team, in addition to being assistant to André Jardine in the Under-20 and Olympic teams, the latest gold medalist at the Games of Tokyo.

São Paulo Under-15 champion in 2016 and 2017 and champion of the Nike Premier Cup in 2017 by Palmeiras, the coach returned to the club in October this year to take over the under-20 squad.

With the third place in the Brasileirão table guaranteed, Palmeira will have its closing game in the national competition next Thursday (09), at 21:30 (GMT), against Ceará, at Arena Barueri.

