Understand why the increase in the Selic rate changes savings income

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), an agency of the Central Bank, will meet on Tuesday (7/12) and Wednesday (8/12) to discuss the possible increase in the Selic rate, due to the inflation currently faced by the Brazil. Today, the rate is at 7.75%. According to experts, it should rise by 1.5%. At this level, savings will have a fixed return of 0.5% per month plus the reference rate (TR), or 6.17% per year, as occurred before 2012.

Even with advancing income, investments will continue to lose out to inflation.

As of 2012, savings began to calculate remuneration in two ways. If the Selic rate is up to 8.5% per annum, the yield is limited to 70% of the basic interest plus the TR, which is calculated by the Central Bank. If the rate is above 8.5% per year, the yield is 0.5% per month or 6.17% per year.

Deposits made before April 2012 always yielded in accordance with the second rule, regardless of the Selic in force. If the rate increase to above 8.5% per year is confirmed, all applications in the passbook will be calculated based on the rule prior to 2012.

According to Philipp Lisibach, head of the Global Investment Strategy at Credit Suisse, the trend is for the Selic to have more increases for 2022.

“We expect the monetary policy rate (Selic) to reach 11.5% in 2022, against 2% in early 2021, a very restrictive interest rate, but necessary to bring inflation back to the target. Global growth will contribute positively to Brazil’s growth, but to a lesser extent, as inflation and monetary tightening around the world will likely reduce growth in developed and emerging markets,” said Lisibach in an interview with E-Investor.

According to financial planner Myrian Lund, Brazil is going through a period in which interest rates will rise significantly in order to contain inflation. “Selic, according to the government itself, should be 3 to 4 percentage points above inflation in the year. For the interest rate to be below inflation, we need to have fiscal adjustment and more stable economic conditions,” he said.