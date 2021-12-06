Unexpected and critical replacements for Sylvinho mark a tie between Corinthians and Grmio

Corinthians and Grêmio were tied 1-1 this Sunday afternoon, at Neo Química Arena. Seeing the opposing team open the scoreboard irritated the fans, who even with the draw criticized Sylvinho.

The Faithful did not spare the coach from harsh words. If Giuliano’s return to the starting lineup was valued before the ball rolled, during the game Sylvinho’s changes generated many questions on the part of Fiel. The coach, while the team was still losing, opted to put forwards in place of midfield names – see some tweets below.

On the other hand, a pair was exalted. Willian and Renato Augusto were recognized by Fiel. The shirt 10 was “one of the few that was saved”, in the words of some fans, while the shirt 8 drove the crowd wild with a great goal in the second half.

The result takes Corinthians to 57 points. The club confirmed its direct spot for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. Grêmio, in turn, depends on other results to know its relegation also in this round.

Check out some tweets from Corinthians fans

Sylvinho is the enemy of HAPPINESS. To imagine him as Corinthians Commander in a year as important as 2022 is to play the year in the RUBBISH right away. the ball is with @duiliomalves. The results are significantly better than the performance… — “Sylvinho’s Disrespectful Stalker”… (@cesaramferreira) December 5, 2021

That’s why I always spoke here. Sylvinho cannot stay in 2022. Corinthians is getting a spot in the Libertadores due to the technical quality of the players. Proof of this is today’s game. He can’t suffocate Grêmio even playing at home and with the stadium full. Pathetic! — Ronaldo Júnior | $SCCP (@10Junior) December 5, 2021

Loving this William x Grêmio game. only one who attended — mateus (@mateusgsx1) December 5, 2021

All wrong team, I can’t stand it anymore — laiany – TRI DA AMERICA (@Corintxians18) December 5, 2021

Corinthians with the same posture as in away games. Horrible. — We are Corinthians (@SCCPoTimedoPovo) December 5, 2021

Any 2000s teenager addicted to Brasfoot would do better. — Bruno Cassiano (@oBrunoCassiano) December 5, 2021

My level of hatred towards Sylvinho reached the level of Coelho, Cristóvão Borges and Oswaldo de Oliveira — Thiago Oliveira – FORA SYLVINHO (@thiago_8liveira) December 5, 2021

Willian playing ALONE. — Douglas Nascimento (@DoougFuny) December 5, 2021

URGENT! Brazilian people have just officially forgiven Renato Augusto. pic.twitter.com/Z6lhDXvO4M — Olé do Brasil (@Oledobrasil) December 5, 2021

2022 is Renato Augusto with 8, ok? — Caze (@Casimiro) December 5, 2021

See more at: Corinthians fans, Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians x Grmio and Neo Qumica Arena.