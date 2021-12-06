Unexpected and critical replacements for Sylvinho mark a tie between Corinthians and Grmio

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Corinthians and Grêmio were tied 1-1 this Sunday afternoon, at Neo Química Arena. Seeing the opposing team open the scoreboard irritated the fans, who even with the draw criticized Sylvinho.

The Faithful did not spare the coach from harsh words. If Giuliano’s return to the starting lineup was valued before the ball rolled, during the game Sylvinho’s changes generated many questions on the part of Fiel. The coach, while the team was still losing, opted to put forwards in place of midfield names – see some tweets below.

On the other hand, a pair was exalted. Willian and Renato Augusto were recognized by Fiel. The shirt 10 was “one of the few that was saved”, in the words of some fans, while the shirt 8 drove the crowd wild with a great goal in the second half.

The result takes Corinthians to 57 points. The club confirmed its direct spot for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. Grêmio, in turn, depends on other results to know its relegation also in this round.



