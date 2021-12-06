Unimed SC: the health plan that is in Santa Catarina’s minds, hearts and lives

In the year in which health was a world priority, Unimed Santa Catarina further consolidated its mission in the defense of life. By winning a new edition of Top of Mind, the largest health plan in the state shows that it is in the mind and heart of Santa Catarina, who have in their Unimed health plan their great partner at all times, with safety and quality indispensable in the journey of medical-hospital assistance. In addition, the brand reaffirms its ability to transform itself, following the changes around it and anticipating the needs of its customers, making the well-being of the body and mind the greatest value to be preserved and protected.

For this reason, Unimed’s trajectory integrates innovation and digital solutions with the humanization of care, while joining the hands of its team with cutting-edge technology, to make the best medicine in Santa Catarina. The result of all this work directly reaches the 22 Medical Cooperatives in the state, which serve around 1 million customers, more than 5,500 cooperative doctors and the largest network of proprietary services in southern Brazil, with 9 hospitals in operation and four more under construction, in addition to 30 clinics and 14 laboratories, which are added to a complete accredited network.

comprehensive care

On the eve of its 40th anniversary, Federation Unimed SC is the protagonist of new advances, increasing solutions and programs that promote complete care, from prevention to diagnosis and treatment of patients. With a focus on Comprehensive Health Care, the goals have been achieved and achieved recognition for the excellence of the services. This evolution is registered in the 2021 Beneficiary Satisfaction Survey, carried out by the Instituto Íbero-Brasileiro de Relaciones com Cliente. The evaluation reached a historic index of 96% of positive mentions in health care actions, and 92.7% of general satisfaction with Unimed’s plans in Santa Catarina.

Innovation and quality

Digital evolution is linked to the culture of innovation to develop solutions that further qualify Unimed customer service. This technological acceleration is present in actions such as Alô Doutor, a channel for clarifying doubts, and especially in Clínica Digital Unimed, which offers security and comfort in care, with specialists in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Orthopedics, Nutrition and Psychology, on an online platform communication, easy and fast scheduling. The results are of great expression, with a resolution of 90.63%, in the assessment made by the clients served.

In addition, the transformation is also consolidated with the launch of Zitrus Healthtech, a new identity for the technological arm of Unimed SC, which has already crossed borders and takes the brand throughout the country. Another highlight was the creation of ZLabs, an Innovation Hub, whose goal is to be the catalyst for new ideas for improvement, leveraging and connecting Unimed with partners and startups. In addition to these initiatives, many others have been implemented, such as the implementation of the UX Station, which represents the 100% digital journey in sales for Unimed health plans.

— Unimed SC’s great victory is being part of the lives of families and companies in Santa Catarina. This effectively represents the value of being the largest and most remembered health plan in the state. Above all, it is an immense commitment, which we assume with responsibility and hard work, in the certainty that the greatest good is always health, which allows for all the other achievements desired individually and collectively. Santa Catarina already knows what makes us stronger and different: we are doctors, we are Unimed — declares Dr. Alberto Gugelmin Neto, President of Unimed Santa Catarina.

