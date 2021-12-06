Unimed Teresina participates in the brand’s strategic national event | SOS Unimed

The president of the Unimed Teresina System, the urologist Emmanuel Fontes (CRM-PI 1912), and the cardiologist and vice president of the Cooperative, Newton Nunes Filho (CRM 2419 PI), attended the strategic forum organized by Unimed Brasil in Foz do Iguaçu , Paraná, between the 2nd and 5th of December.
At the meeting, Unimed executive leaders from across the country discussed, among other topics, about the new brand positioning based on the essence of the Unimed Way of Care. All approaches to the meeting will serve as a basis for the preparation of the 2022 strategic plan.
Unimed executive leaders across the country discussed the brand’s positioning for 2022. — Photo: Ascom/Unimed Teresina
The Unimed Strategic Forum guided the launch of the Unimed identity, the first delivery of the strategic formulation that will lead to the repositioning of the brand. The renewal of purpose, based on the brand’s beliefs, principles and values, prepares the Unimed System for the movement of transformation and perpetuity.
