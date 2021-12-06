Unimed will indemnify for poor service that worsened autistic health

Unimed Bauru Cooperative of Medical Work will have to pay R$ 10 thousand in moral damages to an autistic child. When deciding, the 7th Chamber of Private Law of the TJ/SP considered that the “disastrous care” that the minor received at the health operator’s hospital worsened his health and caused a setback in his clinical evolution.

In addition, Unimed was also ordered to pay for the multidisciplinary treatment prescribed by specialists.

Unimed will indemnify for precarious service that worsened the health of an autistic person.(Image: Unsplash)

understand the case

It appears in the case records that the author, a minor, suffers from chronic non-progressive encephalopathy, congenital hydrocephalus, epilepsy, low vision and ASD – Autistic Spectrum Disorder, being prescribed multidisciplinary treatment with professionals specializing in occupational therapy (ABA method and social integration, motor physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and psychopedagogy).

The defendant refused to provide the treatment or pay for it, arguing that the number of sessions of mandatory contractual coverage provided for in the list of ANS procedures had been extrapolated and that it does not have an accredited clinic that offers hippotherapy and hydrotherapy.

In addition, the child, represented by his family, also claimed compensation for moral damages, alleging that, in March 2020, when the child was experiencing vomiting and excessive sleepiness, he received precarious treatment at the Unimed hospital. At that time, the patient’s condition was classified as “little urgent” and he was discharged.

Upon returning home, he continued to present complications, returning to the hospital and evolving with seizures, until, hours later, the chief director of Hospital Unimed found the plaintiff’s extremely serious condition, that he was already in shock and in a coma, being removed to the ICU.

The family says that these facts worsened the health of the child, who was stricken with pneumonia, underwent cranial surgery and remained hospitalized for more than 20 days, resulting in neurological delays, worsening in movement, swallowing and the degree of autism.

Verdict

In the 1st degree, the request was partially granted and Unimed was condemned with the obligation to sponsor the multidisciplinary treatment.

From this decision, the plaintiff and the plan appealed. In the appeal, the child claimed that he is entitled to payment of moral damages due to the care received at the hospital.

abusive negative

The appeal’s rapporteur, Judge José Rubens Queiroz Gomes, considered that if the health plan of which the plaintiff is a beneficiary provides coverage for the illnesses he suffers from and the indication by a doctor is part of the treatment, the denial or limitation of coverage is inadmissible and abusive, under penalty of violation of law 9.656/98 and art. 51, IV, of the CDC.

“Agreeing with the refusal of the health plan operator would repay to weaken the commitment and responsibility assumed by it, contractually and legally, leaving the plaintiff at an exaggerated disadvantage, incompatible with the principle of good faith and with the balance of adjustment, meaning also, restriction to fundamental rights inherent to the nature and purpose of the contract (right to life and health), which is prohibited by law.”

In the evaluation of the magistrate, it is certain that the physician is responsible for prescribing the appropriate treatment for his patient, emphasizing the restoration of health and taking into account the evolution of medical technique and science, and, consequently, the operators of the plan or health insurance should monitor such evolution regardless of administrative change in the list of mandatory procedures appointed as minimum coverage by the ANS.

Moral damages

As for the claim for compensation for moral damages, the reporter pointed out that the “disastrous service” at the hospital shows the poor provision of services and generated embarrassment and suffering that went beyond mere annoyance.

“Thus, in the present case, the amount of R$10,000.00 as moral damages is reasonable and proportional, to be updated from the publication of this judgment and increased by default interest since the summons, as it is an obligation arising from a contractual relationship.”

the bank Calanca Law Firm sponsors the cause.

Process: 1024780-70.2020.8.26.0071

