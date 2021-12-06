Until when are we going to support the SUS financial asphyxia process?

The purpose of this article is to characterize the financial asphyxia process of the Unified Health System (SUS) as a result of the unfunding promoted by Constitutional Amendment (EC) No. 95/2016, as well as the maintenance of this process even during the Covid pandemic. 19. I dealt with this topic in the 19th USCS Conjuncture Letter, available in full at www.uscs.edu.br/noticias/cartasconjuscs.

From 2018 until the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal SUS lost BRL 22.5 billion as a result of EC 95/2016, known as the ‘Spends Ceiling’ (with negative impacts on health financing by state and as about two-thirds of the Ministry of Health’s budget are fund-to-fund transfers).

This federal lack of funding for the SUS expresses one of the situations that characterizes the financial asphyxia process of the SUS: withdrawing federal resources, whose total was already insufficient to meet the population’s health needs – after all, public spending on health in the three spheres of government totaled BRL 3.79 per capita per day and represented 4.0% of GDP in 2019 (almost half of the 7.9% in the United Kingdom, according to data from the World Health Organization).

The need for additional resources was expressed by the National Health Council (CNS), which coordinated the mobilization of society in favor of 10% of Gross Current Revenue (a movement known as “Health+10”, with more than 2.2 million signatures filed with the National Congress with Bill PLP 321 in 2013). If approved, these additional resources (approximately R$ 40 billion) would be used, as decided by the National Health Council, to strengthen the actions of primary health care, so that it could become the organizer of the health care network, and for valuing SUS professionals.

According to Funcia (2019), these additional resources could have been used to jointly quadruple the then Basic Care Floor (PAB Fixo), the Basic Pharmacy-PAB, expand the Community Health and Health Agents Program by 50%. Family Health Program (PACS/PSF) and quadruple the amount of expenses committed with the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) by the Ministry of Health. In addition to these actions, it would also be possible to expand the “Mais Médicos Program”.

The role of the federal government in stifling public health

And what would be the funding sources? Funcia (2019) indicated two combined measures for this purpose: the citizen’s audit of the public debt and the review of the waiver of revenue, especially that linked to the Health Function. Furthermore, according to Alves et al. (2020), if there is efficient management of the active debt of the Union, it is possible to collect much more than the BRL 24 billion in 2019, considering that the stock was BRL 2.4 trillion (and of this total, BRL 800 billion classified in positive conditions of receipt).

But the unfunded SUS since 2018 has reduced resources for the “More Doctors Program” (now called “Doctors for Brazil”) and for primary care, with emphasis on the new financing model for primary health care created at the end of 2019 , with negative impacts on the maintenance and expansion of family health teams, among others.

In concrete terms, there was a drop in the per capita federal floor of the SUS in the period 2017-2019 (and until 2021), as well as in the per capita federal application – from BRL 595.00 in 2017 to BRL 583.00 in 2019 (values calculated at 2019 prices).

Apparently, the Covid-19 pandemic represented a concrete opportunity for the federal government to adequately finance the SUS, considering the relaxation of the ceiling on primary expenditure and other fiscal rules as a result of the decree of the state of public calamity in 2020.

However, this was not what was seen in the allocation of additional resources to the Ministry of Health (MS), as well as in the respective budget and financial execution – according to several editions of the Cofin Bulletin of the National Health Council, on the one hand, there was so much slowness in the use of budgetary resources destined to fight Covid-19 (which occurred mainly in the months of July and August 2020, after the number of cases and deaths had grown a lot), as a delay in the allocation of resources for the vaccine ( R$ 20 billion were added to the budget only in the second half of December 2020).

This situation, which also characterizes the SUS financial asphyxia process, was aggravated by the decision of the MS to forward the 2021 budget piece without a penny programmed to face Covid-19, which is being made possible through the opening of credits extraordinary, a procedure that can only be adopted for emergency and unforeseen expenses (as it was in 2020, different from the situation in 2021).

There was a drop in transfers from the National Health Fund to the Health Funds of the States and Municipalities, including for the financing of Covid-19’s coping actions – respectively, a decrease of 17% and 63% in the first quadrimester of 2021 compared to the 3rd 2020, despite the growth in the number of cases and deaths in the period.

Finally, in the budget schedule for 2022, only BRL 7.1 billion were earmarked for combating Covid-19, insufficient compared to the amounts committed in 2020 and 2021 (so far).

Therefore, given the health crisis and the concerns of specialists about the slowness in the mass vaccination process, given the need to apply the third dose and the concrete possibility of annual vaccination for a few years, the budget issue of the Ministry of Health continues to be addressed under the terms fiscal austerity: even with the flexibilization of the rules in 2020 and the way found to “circumvent” the ceiling on primary expenditures in 2021, there are no federal resources available to plan the budget and financial management of the federal SUS together with the states and municipalities .

On the contrary: this situation is the expression of the National Health Plan 2020-2023, which does not have any objective and target for combating the pandemic. The proposal by Moretti et al. (2020): “In the context of increasing poverty and inequality in Brazilian society, the federal government must immediately repeal the spending ceiling and the rule established for the federal health floor (Constitutional Amendment 95/2016) to face the recession and the coronavirus”.

While this does not happen, the SUS financial asphyxia framework continues and worsens. Until when?

Francisco R. Funcia He is an Economist and Master in Political Economy from PUC-SP, Doctoral Student in Administration at the Post-Graduate Program in Administration (PPGA) at the Municipal University of São Caetano do Sul (USCS), Researcher at the Observatory of Public Policies, Entrepreneurship and Conjuncture at USCS (Conjuscs), Professor of Economics and Medicine Courses at USCS, Vice President of the Brazilian Association of Health Economics (ABrES) and Technical Consultant to the Budget and Financing Committee of the National Health Council (Cofin/CNS).

