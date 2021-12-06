US Central Bank decision threatens stock exchanges more than omicrons, says Morgan Stanley

Federal Reserve

(Bloomberg) – Stock exchange investors should be concerned about more important issues than the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, warn strategists at Morgan Stanley.

Strategists are “not so concerned about the omicron as one of the main risk factors for equities”, but they see obstacles on other fronts after the president of the US central bank (Federal Reserve) signals the possibility of a rapid reduction in asset purchases .

“The decline in stimulus is tightening the markets and will lead to lower valuations, as they always do at this stage of any recovery process,” wrote strategists led by Michael Wilson in the note distributed to clients.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The comments are similar to those of other strategists, including the JPMorgan Chase team, which cited the new, more restrictive stance by central banks as higher risk for stock exchanges. But while JPMorgan reiterated on Monday that its base case is for a continued rally in stocks next year, Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 and stock valuations to decline.

“Equities markets are resuming the revaluation process started more than nine months ago for several reasons,” wrote Morgan Stanley strategists. They predict that the price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 index components will fall 12%, with a potentially larger pullback “as stock investors begin to demand much higher risk premiums in anticipation of considerably longer-term interest rates. bigger.”

This Monday, strategists at UBS Global Wealth Management said they expect “a period of high volatility ahead as investors assess the risks of the micron and the Fed based on insufficient and inconsistent data.” While recommending that investors avoid a hasty exit from risky assets, strategists led by Mark Haefele understand that monetary tightening could bring downside risk in their baseline scenario.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

Related