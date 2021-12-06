US Considers Boycott of Winter Games, China Threatens Retaliation | winter Olympics

The US government is expected to confirm this week a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. In practice, American athletes will be able to compete normally, but no political representative of the country would attend the event. The move would be a response to allegations of human rights abuses in China.

1 of 2 Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson — Photo: Getty Images Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman — Photo: Getty Images

The proposal has been considered for months after allegations of detention in forced labor camps of citizens of the Uighur ethnic minority, who are Muslim, in China. Last month, Joe Biden’s government confirmed for the first time that some action was being considered.

Chinese authorities, however, did not welcome the signs of a possible diplomatic boycott. In statements published by the Reuters news agency, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian threatened retaliation.

– If the United States insists on maintaining this path, China will take firm countermeasures – Lijian said, adding that revising the posture would be ideal “so as not to affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the US in important areas”.

2 of 2 Beijing Winter Games Venue Closed to Foreign Correspondents — Photo: Getty Images Beijing Winter Games Venue closed to foreign correspondents — Photo: Getty Images