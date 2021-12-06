US deputy criticized for photo of Christmas with guns days after school massacre | World

A US congressman faced a barrage of criticism after he posted a Christmas photo of his family posing with military-style rifles just days after a deadly shooting at a school across the country.

Kentucky Republican Parliamentarian Thomas Massie tweeted the photo with the caption: “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa Claus, please bring ammo.”

The post was condemned by a number of families affected by firearm violence, as well as figures from both sides of politics. He was approached for comment on the case, but requests were not responded to.

During the controversy, Massie retweeted messages of support as well as critics — interacting directly with several Twitter users who said he was “insensitive”.

The photo was posted days after a school shooting in Michigan that left four teenagers dead and seven injured.

The prosecution claims that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley used his father’s gun to shoot classmates in Oxford, Michigan. See more about the case in the video below..

The suspect’s parents were charged with manslaughter for failing to respond to multiple warning signs before the tragedy. They pleaded not guilty.

This was the latest in a series of shootings in the US, which has sparked a heated debate over firearms legislation.

Families of students killed in shootings at previous schools spoke out against the congressman’s post.

Fred Guttenberg’s daughter Jaime was killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 — one of the worst school attacks the US has ever seen.

He posted a photo of Jaime and also a photo of his headstone under the congressman’s post. And he wrote to the congressman: “Since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo I took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the shooting at Parkland School.”

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin also died in the Parkland attack, told CNN the tweet was “the worst possible taste.”

Several Republican Party figures also condemned the post.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican Congressman from Illinois, mocked him for displaying a “weapon fetish” with the post.

And Anthony Scaramucci, who was briefly director of communications for former President Donald Trump, tweeted that he would fund any potential candidates running against Massie in next year’s legislative elections.

Despite the criticism, several prominent names in US conservative circles defended the lawmaker.

Colorado representative and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert tweeted, “That’s my kind of Christmas card.” Another Republican, Jose Castillo wrote “All I want for Christmas is… more elected officials like Thomas Massie.”

Thomas Massie took a gun out of his pocket during a gun rights rally in January 2020 — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

Massie was first elected Kentucky Representative to Congress in 2012 and is closely associated with the libertarian wing of the Republican Party.

He is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment — the right to keep and bear arms — and has always strongly opposed any gun control initiatives, saying in interviews that they would not stop school massacres.

In April, he introduced a bill to reduce the age for buying guns from 21 to 18.

His team hadn’t responded to the BBC’s request to comment on his Twitter post until the last update of this report.