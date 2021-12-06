USA: Parents of school massacre perpetrator plead not guilty – News

The parents of the teenager who opened fire at his school in Michigan, northern United States, last Tuesday (30), killing four people and injuring seven others, declared themselves innocent of involuntary manslaughter and had their bail set at US$1 million (approximately R$5.65 million) by the courts.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the young man, were arrested on Friday night (3) by agents who located them in an industrial building in Detroit, about 60 km from the scene of the tragedy, in Oxford, Michigan.

Judge Julie Nicholson said the charges were “very, very serious” and set a $500,000 (about R$2.83 million) bond for each, citing “risk of escape.”

The couple was considered a fugitive — after allegedly withdrawing $4,000 (about R$22,600) in cash and turning off their cell phones — but their defense announced on Friday that the two would turn themselves in to authorities.

In the Nov. 30 shooting in the small town of Oxford, four students, aged between 14 and 17, were killed, while another six students and a teacher were injured.

Ethan Crumbley, who turned himself in to the police without a fight, was charged with “murder” and “terrorist act” and could spend the rest of his life in prison as he will be prosecuted as if he were of legal age.

Her parents were indicted on four counts of manslaughter each, and if convicted they face up to 15 years in prison.

The young man, who on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a judge, remains incarcerated in solitary confinement.

Ethan “was the one who walked into high school and pulled the trigger,” but “there are other people who contributed to the Nov. 30 events and it’s my intention to hold them accountable as well,” the district attorney said on Friday. from Oakland County, Karen McDonald.

The indictment of the perpetrator’s parents, an unusual decision in US courts, is intended “to send the message that gun owners have a responsibility,” the prosecutor explained.

Shooting attacks in schools remain a recurrent scourge in the United States, a country where the right to have guns is guaranteed by the Constitution.

Christmas gift

The Crumbleys were accused of not only letting their son use a firearm they bought, but also ignoring growing signs that the teenager had violent intentions, including on the day of the tragedy.

Four days before the attack, James Crumbley had purchased the semi-automatic pistol his son used, a nine-millimeter Sig Sauer, as an early Christmas gift for his son.

The next day, Jennifer Crumbley took her son to a shooting range and posted images on social media noting that her son was “trying on his new Christmas gift,” the prosecution said Saturday.

“Instead of telling the school that Ethan had unlimited access to the weapon, they chose not to,” he said. “They chose not to tell anyone that he might be dangerous, when it was clear — and to them it was entirely likely — that he was.”

At the time of purchase, the teenager posted a photo of the gun on Instagram. “I just got my new baby today,” he wrote along with heartfelt emojis.

But the Crumbleys’ lawyer, Shannon Smith, told the judge it was “completely false” that Ethan Crumbley had unrestricted access to the weapon and announced that he will appeal the charges.

According to police, the young man had recorded a video on his cell phone the day before announcing his intention to use the weapon at school, but did not publish it.

On the day of the attack, Ethan Crumbley and his parents were called in by school officials, who viewed with “concern” a note found by a teacher on the teenager’s desk, McDonald said. It was a drawing of a semiautomatic pistol and bullets, amid sentences like “Thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

School officials told the parents that they should take the young man to therapy within 48 hours.

“Ethan, don’t do this”

McDonald said the parents refused to take the child home and he went back to class. A short time later, he came out of a bathroom with his gun, which was hidden, and fired at least 30 shots.

According to McDonald, when Jennifer Crumbley learned of the attack, she texted her son, saying, “Ethan, don’t do this.”

When James Crumbley heard the news, he called the 911 emergency number to report that his home was missing a weapon and that he believed his son might be the sniper, he added.

The police investigation revealed that the gun had been stored in a keyless drawer in James and Jennifer’s room.