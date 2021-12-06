‘Vaccine passport’ against Covid begins to be charged for entry into public agencies in Pernambuco | Pernambuco

The requirement of proof of the complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19 to enter public offices in Pernambuco began to apply this Monday (6), after having been postponed by the state government. The measure is valid for servers and also for the general public.

Anyone who goes to any agency must present, at the entrance, a document with a photo and the physical vaccination card provided by the municipality or the vaccine passport, available via the smartphone application Connect SUS (learn how it works below).

The charge is for two doses of the immunizing agents Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca/FioCruz and CoronaVac/Butantan and only one from Janssen.

“For public servants, in all state spheres, there is already a law that requires proof of the vaccine, which is in force. Pernambuco, making progress in the control and monitoring of vaccination in the state, as of today, requiring proof of this primary vaccination schedule of all”, declared the secretary of Administration, Marília Lins.

Detran units in the state require, as of this Monday (6), proof of vaccination for access

“Health services, public educational services and access to cultural facilities, all of this must be specifically regulated. […] Cultural events [como Fenearte] will still be subject to regulation in the coming days,” said the secretary.

Public agencies such as the State Traffic Department (Detran), Expresso Cidadão and Companhia Pernambucana de Saneamento (Compesa) are included in the vaccination requirement, as well as the Convention Center in Olinda and museums such as Cais do Sertão, in Centro do Recife, and the State Museum, in the North Zone of the capital.

“In the case of Recife, the person can present the Conecta Recife certificate”, explained the qualification manager of Detran-PE Nivaldo Carneiro (see video below).

Carneiro pointed out that, if you have not completed the vaccination schedule with two doses of the immunizing agent and it is within the deadline, the person will need to take the immunizing agent to have access to the organs.

“According to the vaccination schedule of each municipality, we will be able to see if the person is up to date with the vaccine or not. If you took the first dose and need to take the second dose and you are still on time, in the necessary interval, he can access. But if he has pending issues, if the deadline has already passed, he will need to regularize his situation”, declared the manager.

The mandatory vaccination passport, as the proof of the vaccination cycle is called, was announced on November 25, and is expected to start on December 1st. Subsequently, the state government postponed the deadline for this second (6).

The events closed in Pernambuco, since the 19th of November, are also held only for those who have taken the two doses of the immunizing agent against Covid-19. With that, the allowed amount of public at events rose to 7.5 thousand.

Since the 25th of October, the state’s judiciary buildings have already requested proof of the vaccination cycle. On November 29, the Public Ministry of Pernambuco (MPPE) also instituted the requirement.

A resolution passed in September of this year had made Covid-19 immunization mandatory for judges, judges, lawyers and other state court workers.

Service at a Detran-PE unit

To access the electronic passport, it is necessary to download the Connect SUS application on the smartphone or access the website on the internet. In both cases, it is necessary to make an initial registration with personal information (see video below).

After registering, it is necessary to click on the Vaccine icon, which should show the doses taken, the batch of applied vaccine and the location where the immunization took place. The information is available in the system within 10 days after vaccination.

Those who took both doses can issue a national vaccination certificate, which is the digital proof that they are vaccinated. With the issuance of the certificate there is a QR Code that confirms the authenticity of the document. It is also possible to issue it in English and Spanish.