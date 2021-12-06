Vaccine passport protest ends with 6 injured and 20 arrested in Belgium

Group fired projectiles and fireworks at the police, who reacted with gas bombs and water jets

EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET More than 8,000 people took to the streets of Brussels



Six people were injured and 20 were arrested during a protest against government measures to combat the Covid-19 in Brussels, in the Belgium. The demonstration, which brought together around 8,000 people, was peaceful until close to the end. However, a group fired projectiles and fireworks at the police. Security forces responded with the use of water cannons and tear gas bombs. Among the wounded are four protesters and two police, who were taken to hospital. Participants in the act carried posters in defense of “freedoms” and against the “dictatorship of stigmatization” of the unvaccinated.

The protest was surrounded by police forces after a similar but larger march with 35,000 people ended with more than 40 detainees, three wounded and vandalism 15 days ago. March participants consider the vaccine passport, required in Belgium for access to bars, restaurants and some leisure events. Protesters are also against mandatory vaccination, a measure that can be applied to health workers from January 2022.

*With information from EFE