Grêmio went to São Paulo to face the powerful Corinthians team. Immortal managed to get ahead with a goal scored by Diego Souza. However, after retreating a lot, the club ended up being punished for an impeccable submission by Renato Augusto.

“The team’s marking posture came very well up to the move at 42 in the second half, where we loosen the marking and give the possibility of shooting from outside the area, by a player I had called attention to. We ended up taking a goal, which obviously threw a shower of cold water all over us”, said Vagner Mancini.

Vagner Mancini seems to have this attitude of trying to evade guilt, when he believes he is not responsible for what happened. However, this time the Grêmio vice president agreed with the coach.

Grêmio suffers from fireworks and provocations before playing with Corinthians

“Common failure, which has been happening for a long time. We talk, train, talk in the locker room, discuss, train and it seems that the record doesn’t go down”, said Denis Abrahão.

The Grêmio vice-president didn’t relieve the players either, blaming them for the fact that he let Renato Augusto finish. The kick was indefensible, so preventing the submission was necessary.

Vagner Mancini blames the players for the goal conceded by Grêmio

It seems almost certain that Vagner Mancini should not continue until 2022. Probably this attitude of trying to exempt himself from the blame for the stumbling blocks, should also weigh on his non-permanence. After all, unlike the last Grêmio coaches, he doesn’t protect the players, but blames them.

If it were a normal situation, the players would probably already try to take down the coach, after being held responsible so many times. But, as the club is in a fight against relegation, the players don’t have space for that.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

