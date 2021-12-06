VALORANT Champions 2021: Keyd loses to Ignite in replay

THE Live Keyd failed to reverse the 7-0 lead to turn on in Breeze, given to Europeans as punishment over Vivo Keyd for using an exploit, and so the Brazilians lost the series. Part of the confrontation was remade this Sunday (5).

Keyd won the first pistol, but the European team scored again and the first half ended up 9-3 for Acend.

The second pistol was also in favor of Keyd and the Brazilians managed to reduce the advantage, but Acend found 4 rounds on defense and won the map in 13×10.

With the defeat, Mwzera’s team will compete in the knockout match of group A of VALORANT Champions 2021 against X10 Crit. The match will be next Monday (6) at 11am.

Another Brazilian team will enter the server this Sunday. FURIA will face KRU Esports for the knockout match of group B at 14:00.

Keyd match redone

The confrontation between Vivo Keyd and Acend took place last Friday (3) and the Brazilians won the series. However, JhoW used a Cypher camera that is not allowed and Riot punished the team, passing the victory to Acend.

However, the competition organizer backtracked and decided that the match would be held again this Sunday with a score of 7×0 in favor of Acend, since the irregular camera was used in six rounds in the first match. The seventh point is due to the “economic impact” of the defeats.