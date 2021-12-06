Vatican intervenes at São Bento Monastery after youth accusations of sexual harassment | Fantastic

In the week that stricter rules against sexual abuse and cover-up of harassers in the Catholic Church begin to apply, the Fantastic bring the details of the harassment investigation and an interview with one of the young people who denounced the religious. Watch the report, by Bruno Tavares and William Santos, above.

The young man who was heard — and who will not be identified — was 16 years old when he entered the monastery’s courses in Gregorian chant and art. He had plans to pursue a religious life.

“You go to a place where you think it’s a place where there is the presence of God, and you know more about the face of the devil,” he says.

Rafael Bartoletti, known as Brother Hugo, is accused by the two young men of harassment. The other boy, who worked as a tailor at the monastery, delivered a series of messages sent by the religious to the police. Fantástico’s interviewee said the attempted abuse took place in a music room.

“He took advantage, closed the door and locked it. He came towards me and started to force me down. With the aim of an act of oral sex. I took his hand away. I was a little nervous, I said I wanted to get out of there, I wanted to go back to where the other boys were. And he said: ‘Calm down.’ And then he opened the door and took me back,” he recalls.

After more than a year of investigation, in June of last year, four religious were accused of sexual abuse by the Public Ministry. One of them died of Covid in December 2020, but the others are still responding to the lawsuit. They were heard by the police and deny the crime.

In a statement, the Monastery of São Bento expresses its repudiation and intolerance to any misconduct by any of its members. He informs that the accused were removed and are liable not only under civil law, but also to ecclesiastical justice. the monks express sadness, solidarity and ask forgiveness for any misconduct of these former members to the alleged victims and their families.

Watch the full report above and recall other reports shown by Fantástico:

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.