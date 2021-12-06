Venezuelan opposition leader’s team suffers split with departure of collaborator

Julio Borges, the politician who serves as foreign minister in Venezuela’s US-backed interim government, said on Sunday (5) that he would step down, further weakening the opposition just weeks after being defeated in regional elections.

The United States and dozens of other countries recognize the provisional government, led by Juan Guaido and formed in early 2019, and consider President Nicolas Maduro’s reelection in 2018 to be fraudulent.

The interim government is not fulfilling its goals, whose differences with Guaido are well known, Borges said at an online news conference. [provisório] it makes sense as an instrument to get out of the dictatorship, but right now, in our view, the provisional government is deformed”, said Borges.

“Instead of being an instrument to fight the dictatorship, the interim government has become a kind of caste,” he continued. Borges lives in Bogotá, the capital of neighboring Colombia, where he obtained political asylum after Maduro’s government accused him of participating in a plot against the president.

He is a member of the First Justice party, one of the four largest opposition parties, and is part of Guaido’s coalition in the national assembly.

Neither First Justice nor Guaido’s cabinet responded immediately to requests for comment. Borges said he will make his resignation official during a legislative session on Tuesday and that the interim government must “disappear”.

It should only serve to manage state assets based abroad, such as the US refinery Citgo, and its political structure should be overhauled, he added.

Internal divisions in the opposition and slow alliance agreements between the parties are seen by analysts and some members of the opposition itself as one of the causes of defeats in local and regional elections, when opposition candidates won only three of the 23 governors.