Verstappen gets another crash penalty with Hamilton but keeps 2nd in Jeddah

The checkered flag has already flown in Jeddah, but the F1 GP is still giving cause for concern. This Sunday (5), after investigations after the race, the stewards gave another 10s penalty to Max Verstappen for the accident with Lewis Hamilton alleging sudden slowdown.

On lap 37 of the race in Saudi Arabia, the Dutchman was leading, but was ordered to let the Englishman take the position. The pilot, then, slowed down and with no time to react, the seven-time champion ran into the back of the Red Bull.

During the race, the competitor received 5s in his time and, therefore, could no longer fight for victory. Verstappen crossed the finish line in second place, saw Hamilton win and make the fastest lap and, with that, the pair are tied for the last stage of the year.

Hours after the conclusion of the GP and investigation with competitors, the FIA ​​released its verdict with Max at fault. With 10s of penalty, the official document released said that “the inspectors listened to Max, Hamilton and representatives of the team, reviewed videos and telemetry and determined that the fault was of the driver of car #33”.

“At turn 21, the driver was instructed to return car #44 to position and was told by the team to do it strategically. Car #33 significantly slowed down at turn 23. However, it was obvious that no driver would want to take the lead before the third DRS zone,” he continued.

“The driver of car #33 stated that he questioned why the driver of car #44 did not overtake him and the driver of car #44 stated that, not knowing the instruction given to the opponent, he did not know why he was decelerating”, he added. .

“It was decided to penalize the driver of car #33, as it braked suddenly and significantly, causing a 2.4g deceleration. Taking into account that the driver of car #44 could surpass #33 in the first deceleration, understand the reason for not wanting to cross the DRS line”, he pointed out.

“However, the sudden braking of the #33 was determined by the marshals to be erratic and the predominant cause of the collision, so it was given a typical 10s penalty for this type of incident. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal the decision”, he concluded.