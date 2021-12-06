Verstappen is punished for accident with Hamilton, but keeps 2nd place in Arabia

The controversial incident (yet another) between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Verstappen slowed down in the middle of the track and was hit by Hamilton in Jeddah (Video: Playback/F1TV)

Max Verstappen was officially punished by the race direction for causing an accident with Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​held this Sunday (5). The Red Bull driver received an addition of 10 seconds to his race time and 2 points in his career. The punishment was not enough to change the Dutchman’s position in the GP, keeping second place. The commissioners’ decision came at 1:37 am local time in Jeddah.

The reason came after Hamilton’s attack on Verstappen in the final part of the race. The two had already fought earlier, in the opening laps, but without any fuss. However, Hamilton attacked towards the end, Verstappen spread and forced the seven-times champion to retract the car despite having a certain advantage to avoid a fight.

Max, however, went off the track and, there, took the lead. Red Bull reacted immediately knowing what was to come and asked Verstappen to return the position. Max stayed in the center of the track, slowed down and, with the lack of space, Hamilton touched the rear of the Red Bull and broke a piece of the front wing. It took longer for Verstappen to relinquish his position, but a moment later he attacked again. Then he gave in again.

The Verstappen and Hamilton accident (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

In the commissioners’ decision, they claim that they listened to the parties involved, in addition to reviewing the video and telemetry, concluding that Max is predominantly at fault in the case. The Dutchman was instructed to “strategize” back in position, so he suddenly slowed down at turn 26, and no driver wanted to be in the lead before a DRS detection area.

Verstappen said he did not understand why Hamilton did not overtake, while Lewis cited that he was not aware that the Dutchman would give up the position back, and did not understand the rival’s motives for slowing down.

The main point for the punishment to happen was the sudden and significant braking of Verstappen. Although they understand that Lewis could have overtaken him when Max first dropped, they understand that the seven-times champion did not want to be in first place when they passed through the DRS zone, as his rival would have the advantage down the straight.

Max leads the Worlds in tiebreaker. He and Hamilton both have 369.5 points ahead of the decision in Abu Dhabi on the 12th.

