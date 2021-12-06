Vettel laments incidents in Jeddah and complains about Räikkönen for raid

Sebastian Vettel complained about Kimi Räikkönen’s stance in dispute in Saudi Arabia that took him out of the race (Photo: Aston Martin)

F1 IN ARABIA: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd: TIE IN DECISION | Briefing

Sebastian Vettel leaves the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​disputed this Sunday (5th) with a victory for Lewis Hamilton, with mixed feelings about the stages of the race. The Aston Martin driver only started in 17th after a bad classification, but found himself in the opportunity to fight for the points after the various incidents and stoppages in the race. However, throughout the dispute, Vettel also ended up being involved in disputes with Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Räikkönen, mainly, which made him abandon the race.

“A tough way to finish the race, and a shame that we missed the chance to fight for points properly,” lamented Vettel after the race. “Things were going well in the first part of the race. Having started 17th, we were managing to reach the points after the restart”, explained the four-time world champion with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Sebastian Vettel didn’t have a lucky day in Saudi Arabia and ended up dropping out of the race (Photo: Aston Martin)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Vettel recalled the beginning of his problems in the Jeddah race, when Tsunoda hit the German’s Aston Martin in an attempt to overtake the circuit’s first corner. The two ended up off the track — the Japanese had to leave — and Sebastian lost two positions to the Ferrari cars.

“I was riding ahead of the Ferraris, but we didn’t have the strongest pace today and we were under pressure,” he admitted. “Yuki [Tsunoda] he hit me at the first chicane, which knocked me out of the pack,” said Vettel, lamenting the loss of two places to the cars of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who had been vying for position just behind.

The German driver then got involved in touch with Räikkönen’s Alfa Romeo, in a move in which none of the drivers wanted to back off and they ended up leaning, with Vettel getting the worst of it by hitting the circuit wall. In the German’s opinion, the experienced driver from Hinwill’s team should have given more room to Vettel’s AMR21.

“So I had the incident with Kimi [Räikkönen], which completely destroyed my race”, complained the German, who saw parts slipping off the Aston Martin car after the dispute with the Finn. “I had the position on the track and there wasn’t room for two cars on that corner, so I think Kimi should have backed off.”

Verstappen slowed down in the middle of the track and was hit by Hamilton in Jeddah (Video: Playback/F1TV)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.