Virada Mega Sweepstakes: understand how it works – Country

The bets for the Mega of the Turn, which pays for the last Mega-Sena draw of the year, are already in full swing in 2021 since the last December 16th. Since then, the award of BRL 350 million, the highest ever paid in history, remains in dispute.

In addition to the simple bets, which cost around R$4.50, it is also possible to increase the odds by betting through the pools, in which group luck can be a positive factor.

How does Virada Mega Sweepstakes

In the Mega da Virada sweepstakes, you can bet with friends, family and even work colleagues. In this way, there is the possibility to choose organize one completely from scratch or opt for one already made by lottery houses.

If the intention is to choose at the lottery, it is necessary to be aware of the number of games, tens and numbers of shares, while a service fee of up to 35% may be charged.

Subtitle:

Bets on sweepstakes must only be placed at lotteries Photograph:

José Leomar

In all, a pool with 10 shares requires the participation of 10 people. Also, the limit number of odds varies with the amount of bet numbers.

An example is clear: a game with seven tens can have a maximum of 63 odds, while a game with eight tens can have the odds limit raised to 100.

how to make the pool

So far, there is no possibility of making an official pool on the Caixa Lotteries website. Exactly for this reason, it is necessary to go to a lottery house to play the game.

In the Mega da Virada common steering wheel, for example, the participant must choose which tens will be played and the amount of Pool quotas. The ‘surprise’ option, which occurs when the computer randomly chooses numbers, is also available.

After playing the game, each participant receives a copy of the quota, which must be kept for receiving a possible prize.

Values ​​of the Mega da Virada sweepstakes

The minimum amount to compete in a Mega da Virada pool is BRL 10. With this amount, a player can participate in at least two odds, as they cannot cost less than R$ 5.

Thus, the number of shares will directly influence the official value of the pool. On Caixa’s website, the player can check the official prices.

Is it possible to do it alone?

To try alone the Mega da Virada prize, the bet is another one. In this case, just choose the minimum of six numbers in a bet, with a value of R$4.50, and submit it.

Another question that also needs to be clarified is that it is not possible to bet the pool in a way online.

How many numbers do you win in Mega da Virada?

To win in Mega da Virada, you need to hit the six numbers of the draw. When no bet nails the numbers, the prize goes to whoever hit five.

If, even so, no bettor gets it right, the prize goes to those who hit four numbers, three, two and so on.