Volvo XC40 electric: sporty footprint in SUV format pleases those who drive – 12/06/2021

Volvo launched its first 100% electric car on the market, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. It is part of the brand’s strategy to become 100% electric by 2030.

If doing away with 100% combustion cars and switching to hybrids with some ease already seemed surprising, the time-limited switch to another technology that is not yet available in 100% of places is a bold gamble.

But what is it like to live with the electric version of the brand’s compact SUV, which paves the way for the next ones that should come with the same technology and proposal?

Europe may be ready for the 100% electric car with shorter distances to be covered, but are we also here in Brazil?

Is driving the electric XC40 so different from the plug-in hybrid version that’s also still on sale?

Table of Contents Negative points



Verdict

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

EQUIPMENTS

SAFETY

MARKETPLACE Negative points Lack of infrastructure

Price Verdict Living with an electric car is still a paradox. The lack of high-speed recharge points even in large centers like the city of São Paulo limits you to always having longer deadlines for what you are going to do or limiting your circulation. The lack of the charger at home that the owners receive during the evaluation was very evident, but on the other hand, the car becomes common and easy to deal with on a daily basis, when the charging issue is resolved, it will be easy accept the transition.

Image: Disclosure

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

The electric XC40 differs from the combustion model in the external look basically by the fully closed grille at the front, as there is no combustion engine that needs to be cooled.

Furthermore, Volvo adopted the same design that we already know and that is successful in the entire XC line, in the case of the 40, in a compact and reduced size.

The headlights and LED lights with striking design, are part of the look of clean lines, marked and accentuated by small details, without too much exaggeration, and the Swedish standard of not doing anything too exaggerated.

Inside, the car also maintains the same style as the other cars in the XC line. The finish is good and has extra refinement details, such as a strip with dots that gives a 3D look to the interior at the height of the handles.

Functional, well finished and even being disruptive in terms of driving force, the XC40 doesn’t appeal to big differences in the interior, it’s an XC like any other.

The interior space is good for four adults with a lot of comfort because it’s a compact SUV. The trunk offers a good 414 liters of trunk and has extra space at the front, which Volvo was able to utilize as there is no combustion engine there.

Image: Disclosure

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

The performance of the electric XC 40 with its two electric motors, one on each axis, is 408 hp and 67.3 mkgf, is surprising. It’s even unnecessary as much power and torque in a car of this size, especially because of the instantaneous delivery of torque.

It has sports car acceleration: it takes 4.9 seconds to get out of immobility until 100 km/h, despite the 2,118 kg. Delivery is much sportier than expected from a quiet Swedish brand SUV. As has been done with other cars of the brand, the electric XC40 already comes with a speed limiter for 180 km/h.

The autonomy disclosed with a full charge is 418 km on the WTLP cycle, which is a cycle that simulates the use of the car under normal conditions for measurements.

According to Volvo, with a quick charging system it is possible to reach 80% of the capacity in 40 minutes in the battery that has a capacity of 78 kWh.

Of course, this depends on how the driver drives and not looking for smiles with sudden accelerations that the XC40 can offer. Saw regions also tend to reduce load range.

The lack of fast chargers scattered around public points, with the majority being slow or medium charge, makes it necessary to plan your trips well, especially in points where there is no charger or a three-phase socket to use the cable that comes with the car.

The exception of the silence inside the cabin and the slight hum of the electric motor that can only be heard if the sound system is turned off, it is a normal car to drive.

The suspension has a firmness adjustment aimed at European markets, not so much the Brazilian tread. The electric steering has a good calibration, but also more focused on comfort, not precision, which is normal for an SUV.

The steering position is very good and easy to find thanks to the steering and seat adjustments. In addition, the front seats have the extension adjustment, which improves leg support for taller people.

Image: Disclosure

EQUIPMENTS

The Volvo XC40 electric package is quite complete, as to be expected. One of the main innovations is the adoption of the new multimedia center, which despite maintaining the format gained a new operating system, developed in partnership with Google on top of Android.

With that, there’s no longer the option of wired or wireless connection from Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. On the other hand, the system will allow you to have the applications you want directly in the central through the Play Store, just as we do with a smartphone and, in this case, using a 4G chip in the car.

There are also four Type-C USB inputs, induction cell phone charger, premium 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and 660-watt subwoofer.

The package includes two-zone air conditioning with impurities filter, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch virtual instrument panel with high definition, present key with automatic start: when you get in the car and activate the gear, it is already working.

As expected, there are rain, light and obstacle sensors in the front and rear, on-board computer, headlamp lights and LED flashlights and automatic high beam. The trunk has an electric opening and with the use of movements under the rear bumper.

Image: Fábio Aro/Volvo

SAFETY

To be expected in a Volvo, the safety package is exemplary. There are seven airbags, traction and stability controls and a complete ADAS package: adaptive speed control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking with frontal and rear collision alert, blind spot in the mirrors, cross traffic and lane departure alerts. shooting with correction.

It also has a ramp and steep descent start assistant, a 360º camera that creates a superior image to assist in maneuvers and the On Call system, which serves for concierge and emergencies.

Image: Fábio Aro/Volvo

MARKETPLACE

The space for electric cars has not yet reached 2% of the Brazilian market. 2021, which was a year with many new features in this segment, should end with around 1% of sales.

With prices still unaffordable, electrics, like other technologies that are now common to entry-level cars, are coming from the top down.

For now, the lack of structure, the delay with loads compared to combustion cars, are an impediment to a free life with the electric car, especially when leaving the big cities.

It seems exaggerated, but living with an electric car is still an exercise in patience and requires a lot of organization in use and in the path so that you don’t get caught in the despair of lack of charge.