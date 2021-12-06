VW celebrates 50 years of the Safety Laboratory in Brazil

The technology in cars is increasingly evolved and this is also true for safety. Several devices emerged over time such as seat belts and autonomous braking systems, but a long road had to be covered. And one of the manufacturers doing their homework is Volkswagen, which is celebrating 50 years of its Vehicle Safety Laboratory in Brazil.

That’s right, Volkswagen was the first to invest in a vehicle safety laboratory in the country, when it inaugurated its first laboratory in 1971 at the brand’s premises in the Ipiranga neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo. The space, which since its creation has been integrated into the brand’s Product Research and Development area, was also a pioneer in Latin America. The manufacturer is also one of the first to carry out the famous crash tests (collision tests) in Tupinikim lands.

According to the brand, the vehicle safety laboratory plays an important role in the creation and design of new vehicles, as well as in the improvement of the cars currently produced, see Gol, Voyage, Polo, Saveiro, Virtus, Nivus and T-Cross. The Brazilian subsidiary claims that the laboratory, currently inside the brand’s factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), is a reference within the VW group in the world, being properly equipped for the development of vehicles capable of achieving the desired maximum safety score.

Over these 50 years, Volkswagen’s Vehicle Safety Laboratory in Brazil has accumulated some highlights. In addition to being the first to carry out crash tests, it also came out ahead in the development of airbags and using ABS brakes in the country. But before that, in the early 1970s, the automaker’s main safety assessment tool was crash tests, which were used to develop active safety items for vehicles, such as brakes, suspension and tires. In addition, VW states that it also turned its attention at the time to passive safety, seeking to reduce the consequences of accidents.

In addition to studying the deformations in the car bodies and the impact of dummies (dummy simulating occupants of the vehicles tested), the tests also assessed at the time whether the fuel tank could withstand collisions. In other words, no leakage level was admitted. Seats, door locks and seat belt locks were tested individually.

When it was created in 1970, Volkswagen created the Vehicle Safety Engineering department and the first laboratory, inaugurated in 1971. When it started operating, only frontal and rear collision tests were carried out. At that time, VW was launching on the market weighty innovations such as the VW 1600 TL, the Beetle 1500 (famous Fuscão) and the Variant van. The Karmann Ghia TC also arrived, a sporting and exclusively national model.

According to the manufacturer, all these models required a great deal of security development work in Brazil. That’s because, although they were based on cars manufactured in Germany, like the Variant and the 1600 TL, both had their structure modified in the domestic market.

Other vehicles that had local development and that passed through safety validation through crash tests were the sports models SP1 and SP2, in addition to the classic Brasília, Variant II, Gol, Saveiro, Parati and Voyage and the Fox. it’s not this hatch you’re thinking of, but the Voyage/Parati duo that were exported to the United States and Canada under that name.

After this period, the entire Vehicle Safety structure was transferred to the brand’s factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) in the mid-1980s. There, the new crash test track was inaugurated in 1989. With a location endowed with greater structure and resources, VW reveals that new vehicles could be developed in the country, such as the Polo, Polo Sedan and Fox, including the “export-type” models that were sent to Europe, thus proving that the space even served the strict requirements of European legislation at the time.

Before crash tests, which are the final part of analyzing a vehicle’s safety, there are processes that precede the final impact of crash testing, such as scanning. It’s basically virtual tests done on a computer, which end up speeding up the development process of car components by simulating real situations. The advantage is faster development time and cost savings, as the car goes into crash test only at the end.

The second is the Sled test, whose mission is to assess with high precision the consequences of a traffic accident for passengers using the vehicle body. In the Sled test, frontal, rear or side collision tests can be carried out at different speeds, in addition to the isolated evaluation of certain components, such as seat belts, seats, and more.

Finally, the crash test, used during the development of a new vehicle. This test is useful to assess (and improve) the safety of cars and their protection against occupants, in this case, the dummies – the famous dolls that go inside the car in the tests and which are priced in the 6-digit house. To simulate real life in traffic, crash tests use different types of barriers and speeds. Finally, the assembler also has climate chambers for analyzing airbags, which are tested at temperatures ranging from -40ºC to 100ºC.

In addition, the brand’s vehicles are designed with the protection of pedestrians also in mind in the event of being run over. During the development of a new car, engineers in the field carry out tests to assess what the vehicle’s influences on the pedestrian will be. If a hood or bumper poses a greater risk to the pedestrian, for example, these parts will be redesigned to mitigate damage to victims.

And the dummies? The famous dolls used in crash tests are essential, as they are the ones that simulate the human body and indicate the potential for injuries that can occur in an accident. With dummies of different weights and heights to simulate the real world, the anthropometric figures simulate the human response to impacts, accelerations, deflections, forces and moments generated during an accident. Child protection, on the other hand, is evaluated according to the dynamic behavior of the car seats.

It is worth mentioning that for a few years Volkswagen has been reaping the rewards of these 50 years of investments in vehicle safety. Since 2015, some models have conquered 5 stars in the Latin NCAP, such as the already out-of-line Up!, as well as the national models Polo, Virtus and T-Cross.

Both the Jetta and Tiguan Allspace, imported from Mexico, also achieved 5 stars – the highest score you can receive in a crash test. And now it was the turn of the Volkswagen Taos, which also received the best possible review. Motor1.com visited the Vehicle Safety Laboratory yesterday (2) and checked up close all the preparation of the medium SUV for a crash test, being able to follow details that range from the sensor conference to the painting of the dummies (to identify the contact on the airbags ), in addition to checking the measuring equipment and onboard cameras.

After all the preparation phase for the crash test, which starts well before the day of the crash test itself, here is the launch of the VW Taos against a fixed deformable barrier. The SUV is anchored by an undercarriage pulled by a steel cable, which releases the car minutes beforehand to let it follow its path alone in inertia, to finally crash violently against the fixed deformable barrier at 64 km/h. The noise and displacement of air on impact is impressive. But as you can see from the photos, the cabin was pretty much preserved.

The result of the Taos crash test came out on Friday and it is clear that the brand made this presentation already knowing what grade it would receive, showing the process for the SUV to be able to gauge the crash-test. Now the question is: would the older models still in stores, such as Gol, Voyage and Saveiro, be able to repeat the feat? Maybe one day Latin NCAP will retest one of them, proving the efficiency of the brand’s security laboratory.